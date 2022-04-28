The No. 12 Tennessee Lady Vols wrapped up non-conference play for the year with a 7-2 win over Liberty Wednesday in Lynchburg, Virginia. Kiki Milloy led UT with key RBI’s in back-to-back innings.
Coming off of her perfect game against East Carolina last weekend, Ashley Rogers was back in the circle against the Flames. While nothing could have matched her last performance, she did pitch well, only allowing one run on five hits across 4.1 innings. Rogers did enough to earn a win on the day, moving her record to 7-5.
Graduate transfer Erin Edmoundson replaced Rogers in the fifth inning and closed out the game strong, also only allowing one run on just two hits while striking out three.
After a scoreless first inning by both teams, Ashley Morgan got things started for the Lady Vols in the second by bringing home McKenna Gibson on an RBI single. Liberty responded by loading up the bases with two outs after Raigan Barrett was hit by a pitch, but Rogers was able to get out of the trouble with no damage done by striking out Paige Bachman.
Tennessee opened up the third inning with a Kiki Milloy home run to left field that made the score 2-0. The Flames responded well once again and this time were able to get a run on the board off of an RBI single by Denay Griffin.
After homering in the third, Milloy added another run in the fourth, this time using a single to left field to bring home Katie Taylor and give Tennessee a 3-1 lead.
The scoring was only getting started for the Lady Vols, as they doubled their total with one swing of the bat in the fifth inning. With Zaida Puni and Amanda Ayala on base, Rylie West slammed a ball to right center field and quickly gave Tennessee a 6-1 advantage.
Puni added more insurance of her own in the seventh with a homerun to left center field to make the score 7-1. Edmoundson did give up a solo homer to Caroline Hudson in Liberty’s side of the final frame, but it was too little too late and the Lady Vols got win No. 34 on the season.
Tennessee will return to the field on Saturday, April 30 at 5 p.m. EST to begin its penultimate SEC series of the season in Oxford against Ole Miss.