One Rylin Hedgecock swing was the difference between the Razorbacks (37-14, 13-9 SEC) and Lady Vols (39-7, 17-4), as her 20th home run of the season gave Arkansas a 2-0 win.
As she did on Sunday, Hannah Camenzind started in the circle for Arkansas. McKenna Gibson earned a two-out single off of her. Zaida Puni also reached base with a single up the middle. Camenzind worked around the two baserunners to complete the inning with a groundout. Tennessee starting pitcher Karlyn Pickens sent the Razorback batters down in order.
Rylie West walked to lead off the second inning, but Camenzind battled back to record three consecutive outs. Hannah Gammill led off the bottom half of the inning with an infield single but was part of an inning-ending double play.
Kiki Milloy and Mackenzie Donihoo both reached base with nobody out in the top of the third. Gibson advanced both runners with a groundout, opening first base for Puni who received an intentional pass. Pickens sent down the Arkansas lineup in order.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Reagan Johnson hit an infield single while Raigan Kramer hit a fielder’s choice. Hedgecock gave the Razorbacks a 2-0 lead with a home run into center field. The Lady Vols went down in order in the top of the fifth inning, while Pickens allowed one base hit but no runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Lair Beautae reached base on a single with one out in the top of the sixth inning. West also reached on a base hit up the middle. Jamison Brockenbrough’s groundout advanced both runners. Chenise Delce entered to complete the inning, doing so by striking out Giulia Koutsoyanopulos.
After Pickens walked two batters with two outs, Ashley Rogers entered to pitch. Rogers walked one batter but struck out the next batter to force Arkansas to leave the bases loaded. Delce finished the shutout for Arkansas in the top of the seventh by sending the Tennessee batters down in order.
The Lady Vols return home next weekend against South Carolina beginning on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.