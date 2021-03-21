After a big loss Saturday, Tennessee hoped to get back on its feet Sunday against Alabama.
Unfortunately for the Lady Vols, the Crimson Tide came ready to play, and won Sunday afternoon’s matchup, 3-0.
The Lady Vols were unable to find solutions for their problems. Errors on the defense led to easy runs for the Tide, and the Lady Vols were never able to capitalize on offense.
Contrary to the Lady Vols, Alabama made the most out of its three hits on the day, scoring on each one. The Lady Vols racked up six total hits, but couldn’t score on any of them.
It was also a frustrating day for pitcher Ashley Rogers. Rogers recorded just two strikeouts on the day, a step down from her usual play.
The Lady Vols will look to get back in their stride Wednesday in an out-of-conference double-header against Kennesaw State at home. The first game will be played at 4 p.m. ET, with the second following at 7 p.m. ET.