The No. 15 Tennessee softball team took on two nationally-ranked opponents in No. 5 Washington and No. 12 Clemson on day two of the St. Pete/ Clearwater Elite Invitational. The Lady Vols dropped game one to the Huskies 11-0 and fell short to the Tigers in a 4-3 loss in extra innings.
The Lady Vols (5-3) got off to a slow start against the Huskies (6-0) as they were shut out 11-0 in five innings. Tennessee didn’t have an answer to Washington’s senior pitcher Gabbie Plain, as she dominated the Lady Vols giving up two hits.
With Tennessee’s ace Ashley Rogers out for the weekend, sophomore pitcher Ryleigh White made her first career start for Tennessee. The Texas transfer had trouble against the Huskies as she gave up two home runs in the first two innings before being pulled in the third.
The Lady Vols tried rotating pitchers throughout the game with little success. Sophomore Bailey McCachren pitched one inning and gave up a home run and an RBI single. Senior Samatha Bender subbed in to try to stop the bleeding but gave up five runs in two innings.
The Big Orange’s bats were effectively silenced as they tallied two hits. Senior Ivy Davis had a single in the second inning, but nothing came of it. Graduate student Kelcy Leach recorded the other base hit in the fifth, but was left stranded.
Tennessee hoped to put the loss behind them in its second matchup of the day against No.12 Clemson (5-1) later on in the evening. After battling seven innings, the Lady Vols were still down 3-2.
With Tennessee’s back against the wall, Kiki Milloy hit her second solo shot of the night to send it into extra innings. However, it was not enough as the Lady Vols would go on to lose 4-3 in heartbreaking fashion off a wild throw at home.
Milloy led the Lady Vols going 2-for-4 with two home runs. Tennessee’s designated player McKenna Gibson also went 2-for-4 which included an RBI triple.
In the circle for the Lady Vols was Erin Edmoundson who pitched all 8.2 innings. The graduate student recorded 11 strikeouts on 150 pitches in her first loss with Tennessee.
Tennessee looks to regroup tomorrow as they face No. 24 UCF to close out their weekend campaign. The opening pitch is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. EST on ESPN+.