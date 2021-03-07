Tennessee closed out its weekend playing in the Reveille Classic on Sunday with a dominant win over Campbell University.
The Lady Vols came into the game still hot from their 8-0 win over Lamar University Saturday night, and got things going early.
Tennessee’s first run came after a wild pitch allowed Cailin Hannon to come home. Campbell’s pitching struggles continued, as shortly after Ivy Davis, Kiki Milloy and Chelsea Seggern all came home on seperate wild pitches.
After going up 4-0, the Lady Vols still weren’t done for the inning. Madison Webber and Ally Shipman came home after an RBI-double from Amanda Ayala, and Tennessee increased its lead to 8-0. Tennessee tacked on two more before closing out the first inning, on an RBI-double from Hannon.
While Tennessee didn’t have another eight-run inning, they were able to remain consistent on offense the rest of the game.
In the second, Milloy homered to center field to continue scoring for the Lady Vols. Tennessee went up 10-0 after Shipman singled to left field to drive in Davis.
In the third inning, the Lady Vols loaded up the bases, but were only able to get one run after Davis was hit by a pitch.
In the fourth and final inning, Webber doubled to drive in Shipman, and Seggern doubled to drive in Josie Willingham and Treasury Poindexter, putting Tennessee up 14-0.
On the pitching side, Ashley Rogers pitched the first three innings and racked up eight strikeouts. Samantha Bender relieved her in the fourth, and had four strikeouts. The Lady Vols’ defense only allowed one hit on the day.
Tennessee will be back in action Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET against Austin Peay before beginning SEC play next weekend. The Lady Vols will be back in Sherri Parker Lee Stadium on Wednesday.