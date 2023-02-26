The Lady Vols shut out UIC 5-0 to conclude a perfect weekend at the USF Invitational. Tennessee has earned a shutout performance in each of the five games this weekend, winning by a combined score of 40-0.
Ashley Rogers started in the circle for the Lady Vols, making her second appearance of the weekend after a win against Michigan State. She opened the game by striking out Anna Walker looking. Dee Dee Caskey struck out looking as well before Carlee Jo Clark went down looking.
Mackenzie Donihoo led off for the Lady Vols with her ninth double of the season. After stealing third, Kiki Milloy took a base on balls to give Tennessee a second baserunner. Milloy stole second to add a second runner in scoring position. McKenna Gibson drove both runners in with a double, opening Tennessee’s account on the day. After Gibson advanced to third on a passed ball, Zaida Puni plated her with an RBI bunt single. The Lady Vols took an early three-run lead after one inning.
Hailey Cowing led off the second inning for the Flames with a four-pitch walk. Puni made a strong defensive play to catch a popped-up bunt, preventing Cowing from advancing to second. Rogers got another strikeout, as Maica Ingles went down swinging. No other runners reached, and Rogers maintained her scoreless performance.
Amanda Ahlin opened the home half of the second inning with an infield single. She stole third and scored after a wild throw in the infield. Milloy reached on a one-out walk before Gibson took a base as well. Another bad infield throw allowed Milloy to score after she stole third base. Puni reaches as well with a base hit but would not score. Tennessee led by five after two innings.
Pinch hitter Gianna Richy went down swinging to open the third inning. Jordyn Cebedo was the second baserunner of the day for the Flames, also reaching on a walk. Walker and Caskee both struck out for a second time in the game.
Katie Taylor walks to open the third inning before Jackie Kirkpatrick, making her first start of the year, is hit by a pitch. Ahlin reaches on a fielder’s choice as Taylor is forced out. Donihoo reaches on a similar play, with Kirkpatrick making the second out of the inning. Milloy walked to load the bases, bringing up Gibson. She flew out, leaving the bases loaded. The lead remained five after three innings.
Nicola Simpson entered to pitch the fourth inning for Tennessee. Clark struck out on a nine-pitch at bat to open Simpson’s outing. Cowing gives the Flames their first hit of the game with an infield single. Alannah Cran earns a walk on four pitches to give UIC a second baserunner. Emma Crowley knocked a base hit into center field to load the bases. Larissa Ortiz lined out to Gibson, who touched first base for an unassisted double play to protect the shutout. Destiny Rodriguez hit into a double play to end the fourth inning after Rylie West reached on a walk.
Although Simpson allowed a walk, she kept the shutout going thanks in part to the Lady Vol defense. Kirkpatrick was hit by a pitch with one out in the bottom half of the inning. Pinch hitter Brylee Mesusan lays down a bunt single for her first hit of the season.
Donihoo flew out to center field to make the second out of the inning. Milloy took a four-pitch walk to load the bases. Gibson lined out to the shortstop to end the inning.
Simpson allowed one hit to Clark in the top of the sixth inning. However, she was able to keep UIC scoreless, not allowing any more damage in the inning. The Lady Vols were sent down in order in the bottom half of the inning.
Payton Gottshall entered to pitch the seventh inning. Gottshall sent down the side in order with no trouble, winning the game for the Lady Vols.
Next for the Lady Vols is the Tennessee Classic, which will be played at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium beginning on Friday.
