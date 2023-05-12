Ashley Rogers threw a complete game shutout in Friday’s SEC quarterfinal game, helping the Lady Vols to defeat Florida 4-0. Kiki Milloy hit a two-run home run in the game, extending her single-season Tennessee record to 22.
Tennessee head coach Karen Weekly believes the performance of Rogers and Milloy speaks to their skill level all season.
“They are two of the best players in the country, and two of the best players to ever come through the SEC,” Weekly said after the game.
Kendra Falby began the game’s offense with a one-out single and Reagan Walsh drew a two-out walk, but neither runner could be driven in. Following an infield single from Zaida Puni and a four-pitch walk from McKenna Gibson, Lair Beautae drove Puni in with a base hit through the left side to give the Lady Vols a 1-0 lead through one inning.
Rogers sent the Gators down in order in the top of the second. In the bottom half of the inning, Katie Taylor reached on an error and was driven in by Milloy after her 22nd home run of the season, extending the Tennessee advantage to three. The home run proved crucial in taking pressure off of Rogers’ shoulders.
“Kiki did what Kiki does,” Weekly said. “She got us rolling with the home run.”
Rogers allowed two batters to reach in the third inning but got out of the jam without allowing a run. The Lady Vols got two runners aboard in the bottom of the third, but a line drive by Giulia Koutsoyanopulos allowed the Florida defense to turn a double play.
Rogers prevented any Gators from reaching base in the top of the fourth inning. Milloy was hit by a pitch and driven in by a double from Puni. Both Gibson and Rylie West walked, which loaded the bases, but Beautae hit into a fielder’s choice to end the inning with a 4-0 lead.
Milloy knew Puni would do something special at the plate, even after a fielding error prior in the game.
“You have to separate your offense from your defense,” Milloy said. “Whenever she gets in the box, she has a clear head.”
Skylar Wallace earned a two-out walk before Falby reached on an infield hit, advancing to second on a throwing error from Puni. A groundout to Rogers allowed her to get out of the fifth inning without allowing a run.
Elizabeth Hightower entered in the bottom of the fifth to relieve Riley Trilicek in the Florida circle, recording two outs before allowing a base hit by Jamison Brockenbrough. Taylor struck out to end the fifth inning with a lead of four runs.
Walsh opened the sixth inning with a walk but could not be driven in. Puni hit a one-out single in the bottom of the inning, while Gibson was hit by a pitch. Hightower retired West and Beautae to end the inning. Rogers hit one batter but did not allow any runs, protecting the 4-0 win.
The Lady Vols will attempt to advance to the SEC championship game when they play Alabama in the semifinal Friday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.