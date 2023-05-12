After giving up four runs in the first inning, the Lady Vols came back to defeat Alabama 7-6 in the semifinals of the SEC tournament, earning themselves a date with South Carolina in the tournament final on Saturday.
“I’m just really proud of our team,” head coach Karen Weekly said. “Alabama is a great opponent and any time you play them, whether it is regular season or in the tournament, you know it is going to be a heck of a ballgame.”
Jenna Johnson opened the contest with a base hit up the middle before Larissa Preuitt reached on an infield single. Ashley Prange walked on four pitches to load the bases. Bailey Dowling walked, allowing Johnson to score. Preuitt scored on a high wild pitch. Kenleigh Cahalan walked to load the bases once again.
Payton Gottshall entered to relieve Karlyn Pickens. Zaida Puni caught a popup in foul territory before carrying the ball into the dugout, which allowed all runners to advance. A groundout allowed Dowling to score the fourth run of the inning.
Gottshall does not feel any additional pressure coming out of the bullpen as opposed to starting.
“I just knew I had to come and do whatever I could to get the outs,” Gottshall said.
In the bottom half of the inning, a double from McKenna Gibson and walks from Rylie West and Mackenzie Donihoo gave the Lady Vols life. Lair Beautae cleared the bases with a grand slam.
“I just knew [Salter] was a good pitcher, and I just had to stay on the attack,” Beautae said. “Whatever she gave me, I just had to do something with it and just score a run.”
Kristen White and Prange both reached in the top of the second inning but could not be driven in. With two outs, Kiki Milloy sent a home run deep over the fence in left center to give the Lady Vols their first lead of the contest.
Ally Shipman hit a one out single but was the first out of a 4-3 double play. Jaala Torrence entered to pitch for Alabama and sent the Tennessee lineup down in order. Gottshall returned the favor in the top of the fourth. Jamison Brockenbrough began a two-out rally with a base hit. Katie Taylor added to the Tennessee advantage with a two-run home run, giving the Lady Vols a three-run lead. Milloy walked but left first base early to make the third out of the inning.
Following a single from Preuitt, Prange drove her in with a two-run home run over the wall in left field. The home run cut the lead to one. A walk from Gibson was the only offense the Lady Vols could muster in the bottom of the fifth.
Emma Broadfoot opened the sixth inning with a base hit but was the casualty of an inning-ending double play. Following a walk from Beautae and a popout from Giulia Koutsoyanopulos, Lauran Esman entered to pitch for the Crimson Tide. Esman got out of the inning without allowing a run to score.
Gottshall sent the Alabama order down in order to complete the Tennessee winning effort. Weekly was specifically proud of how Gottshall improved over the course of the game.
“Payton was a warrior and just kept getting better and better,” Weekly said.
The Lady Vols will meet South Carolina in the championship game on Saturday afternoon. Tennessee defeated the Gamecocks in a series win, which included clinching the SEC regular season championship.
“Their record doesn’t tell the story,” Weekly said. “Their numbers don’t tell the story. They play scrappy. They’re gritty and they’re tough. We are going to have to get good swings off when they put pitches over the plate. That’s the thing I don’t think we did as well last weekend.”
Tennessee will need an attack mentality at the plate to see off the Gamecocks and win its first SEC tournament championship since 2011.
