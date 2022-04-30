No. 12 Tennessee’s comeback bid fell short against Ole Miss in a 5-4 loss Saturday night in Oxford. After erasing multiple two-run deficits through the night, the Lady Vols ran out of gas and gave up a walk-off single to fall behind in the three-game series.
Graduate senior Erin Edmoundson got the start in the circle for the Lady Vols and played through the first 4.2 innings. Edmoundson struck out seven Rebel batters while giving up four runs on four hits. Sophomore Ryleigh White replaced Edmoundson in the fifth and only gave up one run in two innings.
Ole Miss jumped on the scoreboard early with a two-RBI double by Paige Smith in the first inning.
After two scoreless innings, Tennessee responded in the fourth with two runs to tie the game up 2-2. McKenna Gibson struck out looking, but an error by the Rebel catcher allowed her to advance to first and Kaitlin Parsons scored as a result. Lair Beautae then singled to left center, bringing home Anna Fox.
Ole Miss jumped back in front in its side of the inning with a solo home run by Smith to make the score 3-2. In the fifth, the Rebels stretched the lead back to two with a Bre Roper RBI double to left center field.
Down 4-2 to start the final inning, the Lady Vols needed to rally, and rally they did. Ivy Davis started things off with a solo shot over the left field wall. After Amanda Ayala and Kiki Milloy reached second and third, Zaida Puni came up to bat and singled up the middle allowing for Milloy to score and tie up the game 4-4.
Ole Miss came back out strong in its side of the inning and quickly got two Rebels on base. It looked like the Lady Vols were going to extend the game, but with two outs in the inning Catelyn Riley singled through the right side to complete the walk-off win.
Tennessee will look to even the series on Sunday, May 1 at 6 p.m. EST.