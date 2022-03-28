The No. 15 Tennessee Lady Vols couldn’t get the bats going against the No. 6 Florida Gators in a 4-1 loss Sunday afternoon in Gainesville. After taking the first two games of the series, UT was held to just two hits against Florida’s Sunday pitchers.
After pitching a complete game shutout Friday night, Tennessee star Erin Edmoundson started in the circle Sunday and pitched until the sixth inning. Edmoundson allowed all four of Florida’s runs while giving up nine hits and walking three. It wasn’t her typical elite performance, and her record fell to 14-3 on the year.
Tennessee started off the scoring in the top of the second with their sole run of the game, a Rylie West solo shot that made it 1-0.
The Gators tied it up in the third when right fielder Cheyenne Lindsey singled down the left field side and scored Skylar Wallace from third.
Florida went on to take their first lead of the weekend in the fifth with another RBI single, this time by Reaga Walsh. Florida added some insurance in the sixth, starting off with a lead off homer by sophomore Avery Goelz that made the score 3-1. Charla Echols added the final run of the game with a double hit to right center field that scored Wallace that gave the Gator a 4-1 lead.
The Lady Vols couldn’t get anything going in the top of the seventh and Florida got a much needed win to avoid the sweep.
Tennessee will return home to Sherri Parker Lee Stadium Wednesday night to take on Lipscomb at 5 p.m. EST.