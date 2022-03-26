The No. 15 Tennessee Lady Vols took care of the No. 6 Florida Gators for the second day in a row to take the series in a 7-2 win Saturday afternoon at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville.
Tennessee (22-8, 5-2 SEC) locked up its second SEC series in three tries and also moved to an impressive 6-0 in true road games.
Preseason All-American pitcher Ashley Rogers returned to action for the first time in a month after suffering an undisclosed injury. Rogers was limited with a pitch count but provided the Lady Vols with three perfect innings that included five strikeouts.
Sophomore Bailey McCachren played out the final four innings in the circle and was awarded her fourth win of the season. McCachren allowed three hits and two runs while walking three and striking out two.
The Lady Vols carried over their momentum from the end of Friday’s game into the start of this one, as they wasted no time getting on the scoreboard.
Kiki Milloy started off the Volunteer lineup in the first by getting hit by a pitch. Milloy then stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Amanda Ayala brought Milloy home with a sacrifice grounder that made the score 1-0.
Rogers struck out four of the Gators' first six batters before Tennessee added on to its lead in the third with a Lair Beautae double to right center field that scored Katie Taylor. Zaida Puni came up to bat next for the Lady Vols and crushed a two run bomb to left field that brought Tennessee’s lead to 4-0.
UT added on in the fifth when they loaded up the bases with only one out. Puni recorded her third and fourth RBIs of the game by slamming a double down the left field line that scored Milloy and Kelcy Leach. In the next at-bat, Rylie West recorded a sacrifice fly that allowed Beautae to score from third to stretch the lead to 7-0.
Florida finally recorded their first hit of the game with two outs in the bottom of the fifth, but a McCrachen strikeout the next at bat got Tennessee out of the inning with no damage done.
The only score allowed by the Lady Vols came in the bottom of the seventh when the game was already out of reach. Down to its final out, Florida’s Emily Wilkie hit a two-run homer that ended the Tennessee shut out and made the score 7–2.
Tennessee will look to finish off the sweep Sunday, March 27 at 2:00 p.m. EST.