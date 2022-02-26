The No. 17 Tennessee Lady Vols softball team took one of two games on the second day of the Mary Nutter Classic in Cathedral City, California. Tennessee (9-4) defeated UC San Diego 8-0 in five innings to start the day and then fell to Oregon State 5-2.
Pitching was excellent for the Lady Vols in game one. Erin Edmoundson got the win in the circle and moved to 5-1 on the season. In three innings she didn’t allow a base runner and struck out two. Ryleigh White and Nicola Simpson both pitched an inning each after Edmoundson exited and neither allowed a run.
The bats started off hot for Tennessee as well. They scored four runs in the first, highlighted by Lair Beautae RBI single that scored Zaida Puni.
The third inning was another big one for the Lady Vols as they scored four more runs to put the game truly out of reach. A Kiki Milloy three-run home run made it 8-0 and neither team would score again.
The second game against Oregon State didn’t go nearly as well for Tennessee. Ashley Rogers started in the circle in what was a forgettable performance for the All-American pitcher. In three innings, Rogers allowed three runs on four hits and three walks. Sophomore Bailey McCachren finished the game for Tennessee and allowed two more runs on four hits and one walk. Rogers was given the loss, moving her record to 3-1.
Both teams were scoreless through the first two frames, but that changed in the third-inning with a single by Oregon State’s Grace Messmer brought in Mariah Mazon. A Tennessee error advanced Messmer to second and allowed another Oregon State runner to score, putting the Beavers up 2-0.
Oregon State added another score in the fourth inning with a solo home run by Madison Simon. UT responded in the fifth with a Kiki Milloy solo home run that made the score 3-1.
After a scoreless sixth inning, OSU added insurance with a Mazon two-run home run in the seventh. Amanda Ayala tried to rally Tennessee in the bottom of the seventh with an RBI double that made the score 5-2, but the bats stalled and the Beavers got the win.
The road doesn’t get any easier for the Lady Vols as they return to the field for the third and final day of the Mary Nutter Classic Saturday, Feb. 26, to take on two top-six teams. Tennessee will take on No. 1 Oklahoma at 3:30 p.m. EST followed by No. 6 UCLA at 6 p.m. EST.