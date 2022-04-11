No. 11 Tennessee softball didn’t have enough left in the tank Sunday afternoon and fell to No. 16 Georgia 12-4 in five innings. After splitting the first two games of the series, the loss Sunday gave the Lady Vols (26-12, 8-6 SEC) their second series loss in SEC play.
No one could get it done in the circle for Tennessee as its pitchers allowed 13 hits. Ashley Rogers started the game but was replaced after 1.2 innings. Rogers allowed six hits and seven runs while walking two and striking out three.
Bailey McCachren was given the ball next, and she gave up two quick runs before being replaced by Ryleigh White who gave up two as well. Redshirt senior Samantha Bender finished things off for UT in the fifth, where she gave up the game ending run.
Tennessee jumped out to an early lead with a Kiki Milloy home run in the top of the first. The Bulldogs quickly topped that with two homers of their own in their side of the inning, the first a two run shot by Sydney Kuma and the second a solo homer by Lacy Fincher to make the score 3-1.
Tennessee reclaimed the lead in the second with two huge RBI doubles by Ivy Davis and Milloy. Up 4-3 in the bottom of the second, the Lady Vols surrendered another Bulldog home run, this time by Kuma again. Georgia added on with a two-RBI double by Jaiden Fields and an RBI single to left field by Lyndi Rae Davis that gave Georgia a 7-4 lead.
The Bulldogs added insurance in the third, starting with a score off of a wild pitch and ending with a three run homer by Fincher.
The Lady Vols could get nothing going offensively the rest of the day and Georgia entered the fifth inning with a chance to end the game early. They did just that when Fields singled to right center field and brought in Kuma to give Georgia a 12-4 win.
Tennessee will continue its four-game road trip with a visit to Western Carolina on Wednesday, April 13 at 6 p.m. EST.