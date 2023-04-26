On Wednesday, Tennessee senior Kiki Milloy was added to the United States roster to compete in Stage 1 of the WBSC World Cup, held in Ireland this summer.
Milloy was added to a talented roster that includes current college players such as Montana Fouts (Alabama) and Kelly Maxwell (Oklahoma State) as well as veterans such as former Tennessee player Aubrey Leach.
Through 43 games, Milloy has a batting average of .430 on the season with 19 home runs, tied for the most in NCAA softball. She has also stolen 32 bases, which leads all SEC players this season.
Milloy does have prior experience playing for the red, white and blue. She played in an exhibition series against Japan in 2022 as well as the 2022 Canada Cup.
Stage 1 of the women’s softball world cup will begin on July 11 in Dublin.
