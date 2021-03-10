Tennessee sophomore Kiki Milloy was named the SEC Player of the Week after leading the Lady Vols to an undefeated record at the Reveille Classic, extending their win streak to 12 games. This is Milloy’s first time receiving this award, and Milloy is the first Lady Vol to be named Player of the Week since Cailin Hannon in 2019
Over the last five games, Milloy has hit an astounding .615 batting average and recorded eight hits, eight runs and eight RBIs. She recorded three stolen bases and was walked five times.
On the season, Milloy leads the Lady Vols in home runs with 10, good enough for second in the SEC and fifth in the country. She is also tied for first in the SEC in stolen bases with 10 on the season.
The Lady Vols begin SEC play this weekend with a home series with LSU.