The Tennessee softball program is one of the most prestigious college softball programs in America, and for the past 20 years, it has been led by two of the sport’s most respected coaches.
Karen and Ralph Weekly took over a young Tennessee program in 2002 following a five-year stint as the co-head coaches of Chattanooga. The pair quickly brought the Lady Vols to the pinnacle of the sport and turned Tennessee into the definition of consistency.
In 20 seasons with the Vols, the Weekly’s recorded 949 wins with seven trips to the Women’s College World Series.
Seventeen consecutive trips to the NCAA tournament and 18 straight 40-win complete seasons show the incredible, sustained excellence of Tennessee’s two head coaches and why they were so well regarded across the country.
The 2022 season will bring a lot of change for the Lady Vols, as Ralph Weekly announced his retirement following last season’s finish. This leaves Karen Weekly on her own for the first time as the sole leader of the program.
“The biggest change for me is just moving into that role where everything I do is managing and taking an overall perspective of the team and establishing the vision for our program and where we want to go and the road to take to get there,” now sole head coach Karen Weekly said. “I was, for many years, in the role of doing a lot of the one-on-one coaching and the teaching, and while I still do that to a fair amount, it’s just adopting a little bit different kind of broader perspective of things.”
While Ralph Weekly may not be named as a co-head coach anymore, he still plays an important role for the team. It will be important for R. Weekly to strike the balance of being a helpful hand while also letting K. Weekly build her own identity and team.
“When Ralph decided to retire, Ralph didn’t completely step away from the program,” K. Weekly said. “As long as we’re married, and that’s not going to change, he’s going to be a big part of what we do and what I do everyday. It’s nice for me to be able to go home everyday and talk to him about what went on in practice and bounce ideas off of him and ask him questions.”
Twenty years of great success and consistency at Tennessee shows K. Weekly’s commitment to the school and should put to rest any doubts about her future successes. She will continue to evolve along with the game and recruit at a high level to lead the Lady Vols to new heights. While changes like these are always hard, Ralph and Karen have found a good balance between keeping the things that work and changing some things for the better.
“Ralph has done an incredible job of really keeping his distance and letting me and our new staff find our own way and establish ourselves as the leaders of this program, but he’s always there to talk to so it’s a win-win,” K. Weekly said.