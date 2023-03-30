When Giulia Koutsoyanopulos visited Tennessee and met with the softball coaching staff, she immediately knew that Knoxville and the University of Tennessee was the place for her.
“It’s cliché, but it felt like home,” Koutsoyanopulos said. “It felt like they would value me as a person more than just a player. Everyone feels like family, and there is a lot of chemistry.”
Koutsoyanopulos had previously played at Arizona for two years before transferring to Tennessee. While there, she was part of a team in 2022 that travelled to Oklahoma City and played in the Women’s College World Series. However, the event is not the one that is the highest accomplishment of her career.
That title belongs to the Olympic Games.
Koutsoyanopulos represented Italy at the Tokyo Olympics, one of many times she has competed on the international scale. As she did at Arizona, she mostly played in center field. With star player Kiki Milloy holding that position, the coaching staff decided it would be best for Koutsoyanopulos to play catcher.
“[The transition has] been pretty difficult, but it’s been a little easier because of the coaching,” Koutsoyanopulos said on the positional change.
Volunteer assistant coach Kate Malveaux has worked closely with Koutsoyanopulos since her arrival in Knoxville.
“[Giulia] has been so much fun to work with because she has a knowledge of the game that a lot of kids don’t come in having,” Malveaux said after practice on Wednesday. “Ultimately, she’ll grind and work harder than anybody. To be able to have a blank slate to work with and her knowledge of the game paired with her work ethic, it’s been super fun.”
Malveaux was also complimentary about her ability to observe everything around her, which helps her learn more.
“You can just tell that she watches everything and takes everything in,” Malveaux said. “The knowledge that has led her up to this point entirely has helped her.”
Koutsoyanopulos and the Lady Vols will travel to College Station to face Texas A&M this weekend. The Aggies are 21-11 on the year with a 4-5 conference record. Under first-year head coach Trisha Ford, Texas A&M has already improved on their performance form last season.
“They’re really bought into what their first-year coach is doing,” Weekly said of the Aggies after Tuesday’s win against ETSU. “They can get blown out in a game and they’re going to come back the next game and flip the tables on somebody and blow them out. That tells you that there’s no quit in them and that they believe in each other and believe in what they are doing.”
Last weekend, the Aggies travelled to Lexington and won two games in a three-game set at Kentucky. Texas A&M is immediately coming off two midweek victories over Lamar and Incarnate Word on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.
“[Kentucky] is a tough place to win and that’s a really good team, so they’re going to be a handful,” Weekly said.
The leading hitter for the Aggies is Julia Cottrill, who has a .392 average and four home runs in her 27 games played. The team bats .300 with a total of 31 home runs and 34 stolen bases. Aggie pitchers have a 2.66 earned run average and a WHIP of 1.21.
The series between the Lady Vols and Aggies begins on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.