How Jamison Brockenbrough has grown into a staple in the Lady Vols’ lineup

Jamison Brockenbrough went up to the plate in the top of the seventh inning against Texas with the bases loaded. A win in the game would send the Lady Vols to their first Women’s College World Series since 2015. A loss would force a game three against a dangerous Texas squad.
Sherri Parker Lee was rocking with a sellout, overflowing crowd of 2,472 fans on their feet. They understood the magnitude of the moment. They knew that the Lady Vols must put the Longhorns away after being gifted three baserunners.
Brockenbrough draws a cross in the dirt, steps in the box, holds her bat up to her face, and takes a deep breath.
Silence. There is no noise in Brockenbrough’s mind, just her, the pitcher and the ball.
Strike one. Brockenbrough steps out of the left-handed batter’s box, and repeats her routine. She draws a cross in the dirt, holds her bat up to her face, and takes a deep breath.
Foul ball. Down 0-2, nothing changes for the freshman. She draws another cross in the dirt, holds her bat up to her face, and takes a deep breath.
Base hit. She takes the ball opposite-field to score one. Now on first, Brockenbrough can take in the crowd and react accordingly. She picked up the first RBI of the six-run seventh inning, providing enough insurance to send Tennessee to Oklahoma City.
It would’ve been easy to let the moment get to her, especially in a two-strike count. Instead, the freshman got the ball rolling on a massive inning for the Lady Vols.
The young Brockenbrough that arrived on campus in the fall is much different than the Brockenbrough that silenced her mind.
A rough start
When Brockenbrough arrived on campus out of Locust High School in Georgia, things did not go her way. Tennessee head coach Karen Weekly has not shied away from how hard her practices are, and it is something that many players have echoed as well.
Brockenbrough wanted to do everything right in a sport that is full of failure. The freshman was adjusting to college, and full of nerves on the field.
“That's something in the fall that I struggled with a lot was just getting really nervous,” Brockenbrough said. “Nerves are good to have because that means you care, but then you have to just realize this is something you've been doing your whole life, you know how to play softball, you play it every day.”
She made it through the fall – and the early mornings and late nights that came with playing for Weekly and the Lady Vols. Brockenbrough’s confidence was low following her rough first semester in Knoxville.
Things weren’t going well, so she decided to sit down with Weekly. She needed a confidence boost and didn’t know how to do it herself.
“Having talks with Karen and telling her like, ‘I need something to like help boost my confidence,” Brockenbrough said. “She just explained to me, ‘Confidence isn't just something you have, it's something that you get.’ Confidence comes from taking so many reps until you can't get it wrong. That's how you gain confidence, just doing something over and over again.”
Along with reps on the practice field came a mental change for Brockenbrough. That change came from her hitting coach, Chris Malveaux.
Malveaux, in just his second season at Tennessee, has widely been credited with revolutionizing the Lady Vols offense. He led the Lady Vols to a .300 batting average this season while averaging 1.33 home runs per game.
Using his expertise, Malveaux helped Brockenbrough with her swing. It all came down to keeping things simple. No guessing in the box, just focusing on hitting the ball hard.
While he is quantitatively one of the top offensive minds in the country, he is more to Brockenbrough.
The hitting coach’s biggest impact on Brockenbrough came mentally. He forced Brockenbrough to not focus on the outcome of her at-bats. She can’t control the results, only her actions. In a game as mentally intensive as softball, the changes helped her take a step forward in her play.
Through their work together, the pair grew a unique bond. Malveaux keeps her grounded, calming her down when she gets too into her head.
“We just joke around a lot and have a lot of fun,” Brockenbrough said. “But when things get serious as well, he's a great person. He's taught me a lot and really he keeps me sane. We just, have a good relationship. He's awesome. I've learned so much from him.”
Brockenbrough began getting her confidence back, talking with Weekly and Malveaux to get her mental game right. It all starts with the breathing.
Before every pitch, Brockenbrough takes a breath. The breath keeps her grounded, lowers her heart rate and keeps her in the moment.
The breath was added in February, and the nerves were removed. Brockenbrough was back to playing the same, simple, game she had played since she was little.
At its root, it is a simple game. The game was complicated for Brockenbrough in the fall until it clicked. It is just a simple game, and one that she was good at.
“I saw the biggest difference is just keeping things simple and just really knowing that I can't change the outcome,” she said. “Whatever's going to happen is going to happen. Just breathe.”
The approach has brought her success this season, hitting .270 from the left side with 21 RBIs while starting 40 games. She has ensured that there is no drop-off in the bottom half of the Lady Vols’ order.
She has come a long way from just nine months ago, or even her high school self.
“She would not believe me,” Brockenbrough said of her high school self seeing her success now. “She would be very proud and knowing that all the hard work, not that it's paid off, but it's paid off for where I'm at now. She would be very proud.”
“She’s just different”
Brockenbrough picked up five RBIs in the opening game of the Knoxville Regional as the Lady Vols went on to rout Northern Kentucky 12-0. Following the game, third baseman Zaida Puni gave a peak of what playing with Brockenbrough is like.
“Jamison is doing really well, I guess this is her ‘postseason Jamison,’” Puni said. “I don’t know how to explain it. She’s just different, she brings so much energy to our team. Her confidence has gone up a lot and she’s just doing well. I’m just happy to see her succeed.”
Her difference comes in the dugout. Often one of the loudest voices is Brockenbrough, bringing the energy off the field.
“I don't know if I'm the loudest, but I do like to have some fun,” she said.
Brockenbrough likes a loud dugout, and that mentality has embodied the 2023 Lady Vols. Weekly wants them to celebrate a walk as much as a home run, something she has repeated several times.
Brockenbrough, who is often the designated player, gets some help from the rest of the dugout as well.
“It lifts everyone up and makes everything just positive and just like focused on the game, having fun at the same time,” Brockenbrough said. “And I think really celebrating all the little things like celebrating walks as if they just hit a double and just keeping everyone like excited and just, just bringing that energy that we need.”
Among the bond in the locker room, everyone has their roles. Puni sets the tone for the Lady Vols, Kiki Milloy gets the team hyped and ready to go vocally, McKenna Gibson keeps them locked in and Brockenbrough describes her role as “goofy.”
“I think that I can just make people laugh or if we're down just being goofy and just having a good time and just keeping everyone on their toes in a good way,” Brockenbrough said.
It is not often that a freshman is comfortable enough, on a new team, to be the loudest voice in the dugout or be “goofy.” That is not an issue for Brockenbrough.
The culture within the Lady Vols has allowed her to show her true personality. It is a bond that has allowed the team to find success and genuinely pull for one another.
The Georgia native has played for an international team, won a pair of Georgia state titles and played for one of the top travel teams in the south, but nothing compares to the bond within the Lady Vols’ locker room.
“I've never had 23 other best friends that we're all equally close with each other,” Brockenbrough said. “I don't think there's really one person that's closer with the other. We're all like so close, that it really means a lot. That's like everything anybody that plays sports, wants on a team just for everyone to be close. And so I think, it helps us all play better as well.”
Weekly has attributed the success of this team to their leadership. The “player-led” Lady Vols have earned the first trip to Oklahoma City since 2015. It is the first trip for almost all of the players on the team.
The seven WCWS appearances were no more on Saturday. Brockenbrough and fellow freshman Destiny Rodriguez took off for the left field wall, holding a big orange No. 8. They slapped it onto the wall as the team celebrated.
The Lady Vols had earned their eighth appearance to the WCWS.
“It's so surreal,” she said. “ I just soak it all in because it's just the best feeling having everyone just screaming and cheering and it makes everything worth it, honestly. It's a lot of fun.”
It is also very easy to let the moment go to your head. In a stadium of over 12,000 fans, which will likely be hostile depending on the opponent, nerves may run high. The routine for Tennessee doesn’t change.
For Brockenbrough in particular, it all starts with her breathing.
Draw a cross in the dirt, hold her bat up to her face and take a deep breath. After that, it’s about keeping her swing and approach simple, as she has all season.
And a little superstition before the game doesn’t hurt.
“I always put my left sock on before my right sock because whenever I started doing that, I started doing good,” Brockenbrough said. “But that's about, that's really the only superstition. I think just doing everything the same, like the same pre-game meal, the same warmups and everything, not changing anything. I just try to think of it like any other game, and not get too excited or think ahead too much.”
