Ralph and Karen Weekly met Peyton Manning several years ago when they were Tennessee softball co-head coaches. Since then, Manning has stayed in contact with the pair.
When the former Tennessee quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer reached out to congratulate now-solo head coach Karen Weekly, she had a different response to his text. Weekly asked if Manning could share a message with the Lady Vols (47-8) ahead of their Knoxville Super Regional matchup with Texas (45-13-1).
"So I just thought, 'You know what, all he can do is say no. I'm just going to ask,'" Weekly said. "The cool thing is, he's very busy. He was somewhere on a video shoot, and he had a small window of time, and he took it to spend a few minutes with our girls. It was really, really meaningful, obviously, because he's a (Vol for Life). But for someone who's been in so many big games, just to be able to relate to them some of his wisdom."
And like that, the Lady Vols were visited, over a video call, by the two-time Super Bowl champion ahead of the their biggest games of the season. Tennessee softball is seeking their first trip to Oklahoma City for the first time since 2015.
Manning’s message was simple, and it was something that Weekly has preached to her team as well.
"He just talked about not changing anything, not changing our routine just because it's a big weekend," sophomore McKenna Gibson said. "Just sticking to our routines and sticking to what we've been doing, because that's made us successful. Something else he talked about was just relying on each other and having that chip on your shoulder. There's going to be comments from the outside, social media, other fans, whatever it is, but just kind of playing with that chip on your shoulder and using that as kind of like a fuel to the fire."
The routines that Tennessee has established thus far have worked. The Lady Vols went undefeated in the Knoxville Regional, earning a berth into the supers.
Even before the postseason, though, the routines established by what Weekly has called a “player-led team” brought success to the team. The Lady Vols brought home both the regular season and tournament SEC titles while leading the league wire-to-wire.
"We've talked from day one in the fall, about trusting the process,” Weekly said. "If we focus on what we do and commit to a good process, the scoreboard takes care of itself. It doesn't mean you're always going to win, but I think you're going to give yourself a whole lot better chance at victory if you don't get caught up in things outside of who you are and what you do. Obviously, it helps that we've had success in doing that so they believe in it."
Earning the No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament means that the Lady Vols got to host the regional weekend and now the super regional weekend coming up. The postseason environment won’t be foreign to the team this weekend.
Ashley Rogers was the only Lady Vol on the team when Tennessee last made a super regional in 2019. That hasn’t affected the mentality in the dugout though.
“Just being able to stay within ourselves and play with the big crowds, against the big teams like Texas across us,” Gibson said. “Just playing Tennessee softball.”
The Knoxville Super Regional kicks off on Friday (4 p.m. ET, ESPN2). The stakes are higher this weekend as Weekly and the Lady Vols look to clinch their eighth Women’s College World Series appearance.
Despite the heightened odds and attention that comes with making it this far into the postseason, don’t expect to see anything different from the Lady Vols.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.