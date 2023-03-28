McKenna Gibson hit two home runs, including a fourth inning grand slam, as part of an offensive performance that saw No. 3 Tennessee defeat East Tennessee State by run rule 10-2.
Payton Gottshall started in the circle after giving up two runs in less than two innings against Alabama. She started well, striking out two and sending the Bucs down in order. Zaida Puni reached on a two-out single, but Gibson struck out to end the inning.
ETSU went down in order in the second inning. Jamison Brockenbrough walked and Destiny Rodriguez hit a single into left field. However, neither could score and the contest remained scoreless after two innings.
Mackenzie Donihoo was hit by a pitch and Zaida Puni walked to give the Lady Vols two baserunners in the bottom of the third inning. Gibson drove both in with a home run into the right field bleachers. Both Giulia Koutsoyanopulos and Brockenbrough reached later in the inning but could not be driven in.
Cameron Young opened the fourth inning with a base hit into right field to give the Bucs their first base runner of the night. Sara Muir was hit by a pitch in the next plate appearance. Gottshall recovered to record three consecutive outs and maintain the shutout.
The Lady Vols ignited a two-out rally in the fourth inning. Donihoo hit a single into left before Kiki Milloy dropped a base hit into shallow center. Puni walked on four pitches to load the bases. Gibson hit a second home run into right field, clearing the bases and putting the Lady Vols ahead by seven. Both Koutsoyanopulos and Brockenbrough walked, but Rodriguez struck out to end the inning.
Ryleigh White entered to pitch the fifth inning. Makenzie Henderson hit a two-out single and Kemiah Michel reached on an infield hit. Cameron Young hit a single to load the bases. Sara Muir drove in two with a base hit to right field, giving the Buccaneers the first runs of the evening. Both Brylee Mesusan and Milloy reached in the bottom of the inning, but neither reached base.
Emily Musco hit a two-out double for the Bucs in the sixth inning. Nicola Simpson entered to pitch and struck out Taylor Suchy to end the inning. Gibson opened the home half of the inning with a stand-up double. Jackie Kirkpatrick walked and Rodriguez hit a single to load the bases. Gibson scored on a failed fielder’s choice to put Tennessee up six. Donihoo drove two runs in on a single to extend the lead to eight and win by the run rule.
Head coach Karen Weekly spoke highly of Gibson’s performance.
“She just waited for her pitch, and when she got it, she was ready for it,” Weekly said. “The cool thing about McKenna is she doesn’t let one bat affect the other. She’s going to keep battling.”
Gibson is a very important presence in the dugout according to Weekly.
“She’s very well liked,” Weekly said. “She’s very well respected because she goes about her business the right way every day.”
Gibson pointed to the team’s leadership as to why they have been successful over the course of the season.
“I think our leadership has a lot to do with [our success],” Gibson said. “Our leadership has guided [the freshman] in a way that can be successful. We’ve stuck together day in and day out.”
The Lady Vols will begin a three-game series at Texas A&M on Friday.
