The Southeastern Conference announced its postseason softball awards on Tuesday, and Tennessee took home five of those honors.
Ashley Rogers, the SEC leader in strikeouts, earned First Team All-SEC accolades. Kiki Milloy joined Rogers on the First Team All-SEC, while also being selected for the SEC Newcomer Team.
Milloy is among the top hitters in the SEC, batting at a .382 mark with 36 RBIs and 13 home runs.
Ashley Morgan was named to the Second Team All-SEC. Morgan’s honor was the second time she was selected for an All-SEC team, as she was named All-Freshman Team in 2018.
Morgan had an impressive year from the plate, batting .394 on the season, and an impressive .400 in SEC play.
Tennessee’s athletes were honored for more than just their play on the field this season. Graduate player Calin Hannon was named SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Hannon’s award comes after a 4.0 GPA this year in her doctoral program. Hannon is the fourth Lady Vol to take home this honor.