The No. 15 Tennessee Lady Vols took down the No. 6 Florida Gators 6-0 in game one of UT’s third SEC series of the season Friday night in Gainesville. The two teams were scoreless for the first four innings, but Tennessee used a late game push to pull away and win comfortably.
Graduate senior Erin Edmoundson starred in the circle for the Lady Vols with a complete-game shutout. Edmoundson allowed six hits along with zero walks while striking out five. The Lady Vols’ ace moved to an impressive 14-2 on the season.
After a very slow start hitting the ball, UT turned things up a notch in the top of the fifth with a solo shot from McKenna Gibson that carried over the left field wall.
Tennessee brought that momentum into the sixth inning when Rylie West and Ivy Davis both got on base after back-to-back Florida walks before first baseman Ashley Morgan nailed a double down the left field line that scored both and made the score 3-0.
Edmoundson took care of the Gator in their side of the sixth and the Lady Vols put the game out of reach in the seventh. Lair Beautae recorded an RBI single that scored Shakara Goodloe and brought Amanda Ayala to third.
After Beautae stole second, a Kaitlin Parsons walk loaded the bases. Ivy Davis then came up to bat and singled up the middle, scoring Ayala and Beautae and bringing the score to 6-0.
The Gators went down in order in the seventh and Tennessee took the road victory.
Tennessee will look to lock down the series in game two on Saturday, March 26 at 1:00 p.m. EST.