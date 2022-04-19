The No. 14 Tennessee Lady Vols finished the weekend off strong and completed the sweep against Texas A&M in a 5-1 win Monday night at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. The Aggies couldn’t get out of their own way, as three of Tennessee’s five runs were unearned.
The win gave Tennessee (30-12, 11-6 SEC) its second SEC sweep of the season. The Lady Vols are in solid shape when it comes to the conference standings. They sit in third place behind only No. 2 Alabama and No. 9 Arkansas. For Texas A&M (24-17, 3-12 SEC), its miserable SEC season got worse. The Aggies are currently just a game ahead of South Carolina for last place.
Erin Edmoundson was fantastic in the circle for the Lady Vols. She completed her ninth complete game performance and only allowed one run on three hits while striking out eight Aggie batters. The win moved Edmoundson’s record to an impressive 17-4.
“Her pitches were really sharp,” Tennessee head coach Karen Weekly said of Edmoundson. “She took what the umpire gave her and just really worked low in the zone tremendously well.”
For Texas A&M, Makinzy Herzog was given the ball to start the game. Herzog played well overall, only allowing two earned runs on five hits, but she did have a wild pitch in the fifth that scored a Tennessee base runner. After 4.2 innings, Herzog was replaced by Emiley Kennedy to close out the game. The Lady Vols couldn’t get anything done against Kennedy. She didn’t allow a single base runner in her 1.1 innings of play. Herzog was given the loss, moving her record to 7-4.
Tennessee started the scoring right off the bat in the first inning. After Amanda Ayala got on base, sophomore Zaida Puni slammed the ball over the right field wall and gave the Lady Vols a 2-0 lead.
“Zaida is playing as well as she has all year, and Zaida is just scratching the surface of what she can be,” Weekly said. “She is an incredibly gifted young lady, and she’s playing with confidence. And that’s the thing that we’ve been talking about all year is when Zaida starts realizing how good Zaida is, look out college softball world because she has it all.”
It took until the third inning for the Aggies to respond, but they did with a solo homer by Haley Lee that cut the Tennessee lead to just one. Even though Texas A&M failed to put any more runs on the board, they did threaten to change the game in the fifth when they got two base runners on first and second, still down only one. Edmoundson got herself out of trouble by forcing a groundout and had no trouble the rest of the way.
The Lady Vols added insurance in their side of the fifth when they loaded up the bases. A wild pitch allowed Lair Beautae to score from third, and a few pitches later, a textbook groundout went right between the legs of the Aggie fielder allowing Anna Fox and Zaida Puni to score and make the score 5-1.
Both pitchers pitched great the rest of the way, as neither team got anything going offensively, and Tennessee completed the sweep.
Tennessee will now look ahead to a huge midweek matchup with No. 3 Virginia Tech Wednesday, April 20 at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium at 7 p.m. EST.