Between a diving catch by Kiki Milloy, a long throw from Katie Taylor to the plate and several plays by Mackenzie Donihoo, the defensive effort helped protect a 3-1 win for the Lady Vols on Sunday.
Tennessee advances to the semifinals of the Women’s College World Series with the win over Oklahoma State (47-16). The Lady Vols (51-9) will still have an uphill battle, having to defeat No. 3 Florida State in two consecutive games on Monday evening to advance to the WCWS final.
“At times I think I couldn’t be more proud of them, and then they make me more proud,” head coach Karen Weekly said. “Tonight was one of those times.”
The Lady Vols opened the scoring in the third inning. Zaida Puni’s RBI double drove in Milloy, who stole second base following a walk. Pinch runner Brylee Mesusan scored on a base hit from Rylie West.
Oklahoma State threatened in the top of the fourth inning. On a double from Tallen Edwards, Micaela Wark attempted to score from first base but was thrown out by Taylor from right field.
Weekly believes the defensive play came from the amount of effort placed on defense in practice.
“That relay play is an everyday thing in practice,” Weekly said. “They ran it pretty close to perfection.”
Giulia Koutsoyanopulos, who moved behind the plate this season, was an integral part of the play, tagging Wark for the out.
“That is one of the reasons [Koutsoyanopulos] is behind the plate,” Weekly said. “She is just a phenomenal defensive player.”
Tennessee increased its lead in the fifth inning. Puni reached base on a throwing error and scored on a second throwing error, as Oklahoma State attempted to catch West stealing second.
The Cowgirls would not go away, as Morgyn Wynne sent a home run over the left field stands to cut the Lady Vol advantage to two. Ashley Rogers struck out the final batter of the inning to hold the Oklahoma State offense to just one run.
Rogers finished her complete game by sending the Cowgirls down in order in the seventh inning, sending the Lady Vols to the national semifinals. Rogers threw 136 pitches in the complete-game effort.
“Ashley Rogers just willed herself to throw some really good pitches,” Weekly said. “She just got better as we went.”
Rogers believes that the defense played a crucial role in the win for Tennessee.
“I have every bit of confidence in them, and I know they will give me everything they have,” Rogers said. “I’m so spoiled in that aspect. I just love playing with them.”
Having a team led from within the clubhouse was essential to allow the Lady Vols to forget about Saturday’s run-rule loss against Oklahoma.
“It’s a player-led team, and that has been the key,” Weekly said. “I can give them a message, but if you don’t have strong leaders on the team that are filtering that same message, it’s going to be empty words.”
The Lady Vols and Seminoles will meet on Monday evening, with Tennessee needing two wins in a doubleheader to advance to the WCWS final for the third time in program history.
