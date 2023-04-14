Two runs batted in by Lair Beautae led the Lady Vols to an extra-inning win over No. 16 Kentucky. Beautae opened the scoring with a fourth-inning home run before driving in the winning run on a bunt single in the eighth inning.
Alexia Lacatena began the game in the circle for Kentucky. Beautae opened Tennessee’s offensive performance with a one-out single, but she was left on base after the Tennessee lineup made two outs. Kayla Kowalik opened the bottom of the inning with a bunt single, and Vanessa Nesby’s bunt allowed Kowalik to advance to second base. Erin Coffel walked, giving Kentucky a second baserunner. Rogers battled back to record two outs and keep the contest scoreless.
Mackenzie Donihoo opened the second inning with a walk. After a Giulia Koutsoyanopulos strikeout, Donihoo was doubled up trying to tag up on a Rylie West flyout in foul territory. Rogers sent Kentucky down in order in the bottom half of the inning.
Lacatena struck out the side in the top of the third inning. Rogers recorded three straight outs in part due to a diving catch by West in foul territory.
Beautae led off the fourth inning with a home run into left field. Lacatena rallied to not allow another batter to reach base in the inning. Rogers struck out the side in the bottom half of the inning.
Koutsoyanopulos opened the inning with a batted ball into right field that was caught by Taylor Ebbs. West singled up the middle but was stranded after two outs by the Lady Vol lineup. Ebbs followed up her defensive performance with a leadoff home run to tie the game. Margaret Tobias reached on a one-out walk and later stole second base. Kowalik walked to give Kentucky two runners on base. A flyout by Nesby to West in foul territory stranded both runners.
Tennessee went down in order in the sixth inning, including the first groundout of the game by the Lady Vols. Rogers responded by sending the Wildcats down in order, including striking out Coffel for a second time on the evening.
Three outs in play by Coffel sent the Lady Vols down in order in the top of the seventh. Rogers got her ninth, tenth and eleventh strikeouts of the game in the bottom of the seventh inning to send the contest to extra innings.
West opened the eighth inning with a single into right field. Both Katie Taylor and Jamison Brockenbrough popped up to Coffel. Kiki Milloy singled to center field, advancing pinch runner Brylee Mesusan to third base. Beautae drove in Mesusan on a bunt single to give the Lady Vols the lead. Gibson flew out to send the Wildcats to the plate down one run.
Kowalik singled up the middle with one out to put pressure on Rogers. Nesby reached base on a fielder’s choice, but Kowalik advanced to second base on a fielding error. Rogers popped up Coffel on the first pitch of her at-bat for the second out of the inning. Rogers also recorded a popup to finish her complete game, but Beautae was injured on the final out.
Tennessee will go for the series win on Saturday afternoon.
