After a win on Friday night, the Lady Vols couldn’t use their momentum Saturday against Alabama. The Tide defeated the Lady Vols this afternoon, 7-1.
Tennessee’s only run came in the second inning, when Kiki Milloy scored on a wild pitch.
The Lady Vols weren’t able to find an answer to Alabama’s tough offense, as the Tide racked up runs all game, on RBIs and home runs.
Callie Turner and Samantha Bender were the pitchers for the Lady Vols, and they both were only able to get one strike a piece. The two pitchers allowed a combined ten hits and seven runs.
Tennessee will hope to shake off its poor performance from Saturday in the series finale. The Lady Vols and Crimson Tide will face off one last time for the weekend Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.