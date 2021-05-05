Tennessee softball dropped both games of its Wednesday doubleheader against Mississippi State by scores of 2-1 and 6-2, respectively. The Lady Vols’ struggles in Starkville mark the first time this season that they have failed to pick up a victory against multi-game opponents.
Tennessee, looking to build off a three-game winning streak against Auburn, couldn’t seem to strike pay dirt in game one. The Lady Vols recorded six hits and zero errors to the Bulldogs’ four and two, but were unable to capitalize with runners on base. In total, Tennessee left seven on base; a factor that proved detrimental in such a low-scoring outing.
Ashley Rogers had a productive day from the circle in a losing effort, ultimately keeping the Lady Vols in game one throughout as Tennessee struggled to advance runners. Her presence was missed in game two, a notion that the Lady Vols wasted no time in making apparent.
Callie Turner was replaced just one out into her stint in the circle for game two. Turner allowed three hits including a two-run homer by Fa Leilua, ultimately surrendering a three run lead before Co-head coach Karen Weekly had seen enough. Unfortunately for the Lady Vols, Mississippi State had loaded the bases for relief pitcher Sam Bender who allowed three runs of her own to give the Bulldogs a 6-0 advantage early.
A sac fly off the bat of Madison Webber earned the Lady Vols their first run of the day in the following inning. Apart from an RBI double by Ashley Morgan in the subsequent inning, Tennessee failed to score again in game two. For the second time, the Lady Vols finished with more hits than Mississippi State in a losing effort.
Up Next
The Lady Vols look to bounce back this weekend against Mizzou starting on Friday. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. ET at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.