When Ashley Rogers completed her final game in Tennessee orange, she was immediately met by her coach for the past five years.
“As I step off the field for the last time, I'm feeling a lot of emotions obviously,” Rogers said. “The ones I feel the most are a lot of gratitude and a lot of love and a lot of pride for being able to wear 'Tennessee' across my chest.”
As a softball player from Meigs County, Rogers was not expecting to play for the Lady Vols. But Karen Weekly found her and decided to bring her on the team.
“Being able to represent my team and my home state that I grew up cheering for has been an absolute dream come true,” Rogers said. “I'm happy Karen took a chance on me as a sophomore kind of nobody in high school, and just being able to represent Tennessee has just had a forever impact on my life.”
The importance for Rogers to represent Tennessee comes in part from her father. Loring Rogers passed away from a heart attack in Rogers’ sophomore season of high school in Meigs County. Although he never got to see his daughter play for Tennessee, he would have been proud to see what she did.
“My father, who passed away when I was 16, was the biggest Tennessee fan,” Rogers said. “He was laid to rest in a Tennessee orange shirt and has the Power 'T' on his headstone. I think that says the most about what Tennessee has meant to me.”
Rogers finishes her five-year career in Knoxville with over 600 innings pitched and over 800 strikeouts. She has been named to the All-SEC first team three times and was named SEC scholar-athlete of the year during the 2023 season. She was also named a first-team All-American by several outlets during the 2023 campaign.
For Rogers, though, it all leads back to her relationship with her coach.
“I'm just so thankful that [Weekly] gave me the opportunity,” Rogers said.
The team, that Weekly has called "player-led" several times, shared a bond that was unlike the teams before. The bond started with its two leaders, Rogers and Milloy.
Rogers first met Milloy ahead of the 2020 season, which would be severely shortened due to COVID-19. The two immediately developed a bond which would last over the course of the four years they played together.
“It's so cool to get to spend the last four years with her,” Rogers said. “Our relationship has grown day by day and just continues to grow. I'm so thankful I got to spend the past four years with her. I wish I could be on the same team with her forever. I love how she makes each of us better, not only as ball players but as people.”
Milloy also recognizes the importance of the relationship between herself and Rogers.
“She just carries herself with so much poise and so much confidence,” Milloy said. “It just rubs off on all of us. It's going to be a big hole when she leaves this team. COVID sucked, but it gave us another year together. I'm so grateful to have that.”
Both Rogers and Milloy have grown substantially over their time together with the Lady Vols. Weekly believes that this growth did not just happen on the softball field.
“These are two young ladies who didn’t used to let anyone see them cry,” Weekly said. “This year they both learned to be vulnerable. They were vulnerable with their teammates. They were vulnerable with each other. Because of that they were able to really just let their light shine and play free and give everything they possibly had.”
Weekly believes that this team was something truly special, spearheaded by both Rogers and Milloy. Even though Milloy will be back in 2024, along with several other players, the identity of the team will change drastically.
“No two teams are ever alike,” Weekly said. “You can look at our roster and say you lose Ashley and Shak [Goodloe]. You're going to be great. I've coached too long to know that's no guarantee. Next year's team is going to have its own personality.”
The tears that came from the press conference in Oklahoma City really had nothing to do with the 5-1 loss to Florida State. The tears came from a shared experience coming to an end.
“They're not crying because we lost,” Weekly said. “Wins and losses come and go. They're crying because we don't get to be here tomorrow planning for the next day. When we go home, we know that we'll go our separate ways. We just want to be together longer.”
The 2023 Tennessee softball team was one that will be fondly remembered not solely for the on-field performance but because of what happened outside of the diamond. The 24 women shared a bond together that can be carried forward into the next season but will always be different.
The relationship between Rogers and Weekly will still carry on, but it will not be one of shared dugouts. It will be one of conversations reminiscing on games and seasons past. It will be one of homecoming to Sherri Parker Lee Stadium, which perhaps one day will place Rogers' No. 14 along with the likes of Monica Abbott and Sarah Fekete.
But for the 2023 Lady Vols, Monday night in Oklahoma City was the end of the road.
