On Monday, the Southeastern Conference rolled out its weekly honors and Tennessee’s senior pitcher Ashley Rogers was named the Co-Pitcher of the Week. Rogers was a key part of Lady Vols’ success in last weekend's Felsberg Invitational, as she recorded 20 strikeouts in 13 innings.
The Athens, Tennessee, native looked comfortable in the circle and didn't skip a beat in her 2022 season debut. Against UNCG, Rogers pitched a complete game and gave up one hit in the Lady Vols’ 4-0 shutout victory.
Rogers not only shined as a starting pitcher but also in the relief position. Against Maryland, she was subbed and was tasked to save Tennessee’s narrow 2-1 lead.
The senior Lady Vol effectively shut down the opponent and earned her first save of the season. She has not allowed an earned run in three appearances this year.
Her recognition as Co-Pitcher of the Week is the first SEC weekly honor the Lady Vols have won this year. The honor is also the first regular-season accolade Rogers has received this season and her fifth in her collegiate career.
Rogers and company will be back in action next week as they compete in the St. Pete/ Clearwater Invitational. The Lady Vols will take on Notre Dame on Thursday with the opening pitch set at 10 a.m. EST.