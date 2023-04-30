A four-run sixth inning saw the No. 12 Razorbacks (36-14, 12-8 SEC) past the No. 3 Lady Vols (39-6, 17-3) 6-4.
Neither lineup was able to record a hit in the first inning. Rylie West was hit by a pitch to open the second inning, but Hannah Camenzind worked around West to keep the inning scoreless. In the bottom of the inning, Kristina Foreman walked with two outs. In the following at-bat, Kacie Hoffman took a pitch from Payton Gottshall into opposite field to give the Razorbacks an early 2-0 advantage.
A single from Kiki Milloy and a walk by McKenna Gibson did not result in runs in the top of the third inning. Reagan Johnson reached on an infield single in the bottom of the third inning but Gottshall was able to record two outs to prevent the Razorbacks from extending their advantage.
Mackenzie Donihoo sent a two-out single through the left side of the infield, but a groundout from Destiny Rodriguez ended the inning. Foreman singled to left field but could not be driven in due to a Gottshall strikeout.
Jamison Brockenbrough opened the fifth inning with an infield single. Following the play, Chenise Delce, who threw all seven innings on Saturday, entered to pitch for Arkansas. With two outs, Gibson reached base for a third time due to a walk. Zaida Puni’s double plated pinch runners Brylee Mesusan and Amanda Ahlin to tie the game. Gottshall sent Arkansas down in order to keep the game tied.
After Tennessee failed to reach base in the top of the sixth, Raigan Kramer led off the bottom of the inning with a double to left. Hannah Gammill walked with one out to put a second runner on base. Cylie Halvorson plated both on a three-run home run into left field. Foreman followed up Halvorson’s home run with a solo shot of her own to increase the lead to four. After Ryleigh White entered to pitch for Tennessee, pinch hitter Tymber Riley hit a double into left field, but White recorded the last out of the inning to hold the lead to four.
Brockenbrough led off the seventh inning with an infield single. Milloy reached on a base hit to the shortstop. Lair Beautae loaded the bases with a single. A sacrifice fly from Gibson plated Brockenbrough. Puni’s sacrifice fly allowed Milloy to score, but West grounded out to end the contest.
The two teams will play for the series win on Monday.
