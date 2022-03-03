The No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers returned to the win column Wednesday night in the first game of the season at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in an 11-1 win. Amanda Ayala led the way for the Lady Vols, going 3-for-3, including a home run and five RBIs.
After dropping three-straight games at the Mary Nutter Classic, including two extra innings losses to top-10 teams, Tennessee responded well and moved to 10-6 on the young season.
“I think we were pumped to play at home,” Tennessee head coach Karen Weekly said. “We got off to a pretty good start in the second inning. I thought we just took our foot off the gas there in the middle part of the game, but then we put it right back on and finished the game in dramatic fashion.”
Pitching was elite for the Lady Vols as Erin Edmoundson continued her stellar start to the year. Edmoundson finished only allowing one hit with four strikeouts in five innings.
A huge moment in the game came when Sophomore Ryleigh White entered in relief of Edmoundson to start the fourth inning. White quickly loaded up the bases and Edmoundson was sent right back out into the circle and struck-out back-to-back Golden Eagle batters to get out of the inning unscathed. Edmoundson is now 6-1 on the season, the best record on the team.
“Erin was Erin,” Weekly said. “She can get in jams and get right back out of them. The team just knows. They love playing behind Erin because she’s a fighter.”
The bats were hot all night for the Lady Vols as they recorded five home runs. Rylie West started the scoring off with a solo homer to left field in the second. Anna Fox added on to the scoring with an RBI single that scored Ivy Davis, and then Ayala brought the lead to 5-0 with a three-run home run of her own.
“Amanda went deep into counts and took some pitches that maybe she didn’t get the calls she wanted, but she battled and I think she did all of her damage with two outs, which was huge,” Weekly said.
The Golden Eagles would go on to score their sole run of the night in the fourth after a Tennessee error allowed Betts to score from third, but Tennessee responded immediately with an Ayala triple that scored Kiki Milloy and Kaitlin Parsons and brought the score to 7-1.
The fifth and final inning saw no let up from the Lady Vols as they added three more runs off of a Zaida Puni solo home run and an Amanda Curran three-run, walk-off home run that made the final score 11-1.
“It was a great night for softball here at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium,” Weekly said. “Absolutely beautiful weather, great crowd and just a really good way to kick off this home stand.”
Tennessee will continue its season with the Tennessee Invitation Tournament at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium starting Friday, March 4 at 3 p.m. EST against Dartmouth.