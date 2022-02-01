Tennessee’s softball season is right around the corner, and with the first tournament set to begin Feb. 11, two Lady Vols earned preseason All-American honors.
The D1 softball staff announced on Monday that junior outfielder Kiki Milloy was selected in the first-team ballot while senior pitcher Ashley Rogers was featured on the second-team.
Milloy had a breakout season last year, in which she started all 52 games of the season. Her durability over the season allowed her to lead the team in hits (59), runs (50), on-base percentage (.451) and slugging percentage (.652 ). The Woodinville, Washington, native was influential in Tennessee’s lineup.
Milloy ended last season with a .360 batting average, the Lady Vols’ third-best.
Along with the ability to hit the ball with great precision, Milloy was also efficient in stealing bases. She led the Southeastern Conference with 37 stolen bases on 40 attempts. Her ability to get on base and capitalize proved to be an important part of Tennessee's offense.
Tennessee’s senior right-hander Rogers is coming off a dominant season in the circle. She had the lowest earned run average among Tennessee’s pitchers at 1.32. Rogers also totaled 8 shutouts and 3 saves last season, which led the Lady Vols.
Rogers ranked among the top-seven with 296 strikeouts and led the league with a 0.60 WHIP. The senior pitcher will be the backbone of Tennessee’s pitching rotation in 2022.
The Lady Vols’ two selections put them among the ranks of four other universities with two representatives on the preseason All-American team, joining Alabama, Florida, Florida State and Washington.