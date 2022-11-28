The 2022 FIFA World Cup has arrived with 32 nations vying to win the biggest tournament in the world. The 22nd installment of the tournament introduced the footballing world to the Middle East with Qatar hosting the first World Cup in the region.
Matchday one brought the excitement and passion that this tournament has instilled into fans all across the globe. Argentina and Germany were stunned in their opening fixtures, France and Spain won in convincing fashion and the U.S.A. earned a point in their first World Cup game in eight years.
After years of preparation and criticism from world media surrounding the environment of this World Cup, Qatar faced Ecuador last Sunday in the opening game of the tournament.
The host nation became the first-ever host country to lose its opening game of a World Cup, suffering a 2-0 defeat. The Maroons were knocked out of the tournament Friday morning after losing 3-1 against the reigning Africa Cup of Nations champion Senegal in their second match.
The United States have returned to the world stage for the first time since 2014 earning two points from their opening two games, drawing against Wales and England. Timothy Weah gave the U.S. the lead against Wales Monday afternoon before Walker Zimmerman brought down Gareth Bale who equalized from the penalty spot to set the score at 1-1 after 90 minutes.
The U.S. and England played out a scoreless draw on Matchday 2 Friday afternoon. All four teams in Group B now have everything to play for in the final group match next Tuesday afternoon with the U.S. needing to beat Iran to advance to the round of 16.
Lionel Messi and Argentina are on the cusp of being sent home early after being stunned by Saudi Arabia in the first major upset of this World Cup. Messi opened the scoring from the penalty spot giving Argentina a 1-0 lead at halftime. However, two goals in the opening eight minutes of the second half from the Green Falcons leaves Argentina requiring all three points when they play Mexico on Saturday.
The reigning World Champions France didn’t falter in their opening match, defeating Australia 4-1. The Socceroos took the early advantage but Les Bleus, without Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, Paul Pogba or N'Golo Kanté, scored two goals in both halves to go to the top of Group D.
Germany was also shocked, losing their opening game 2-1 to Japan. The Samurai Blue scored late to knock out the 2014 World Champions and continue their World Cup woes from 2018 when Germany failed to make it out of their group.
Spain’s up-and-coming forwards arrived on the global stage, running riot against Costa Rica scoring 7 goals en route to a Matchday 1 victory. La Roja, led by Barcelona’s youngsters Ferran Torres and Gavi, faced Germany in their second match Sunday afternoon.
Portugal survived a late scare from Ghana in their 3-2 opening game victory. Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score in five World Cups when he slotted home a penalty from 12 yards out. Ghana equalized in the 73rd minute before Portugal scored two goals in quick succession to take a 3-1 lead. Ghana scored one back through Osman Bukari before Portugal’s goalkeeper Diogo Costa almost handed the Black Stars an equalizer late into stoppage time.
Brazil took care of Serbia 2-0 with striker Richarlison scoring a brace including a wonderful scissor kick. There is concern for Neymar who was forced off in the 79th minute with an ankle injury that could possibly cause him to miss the remaining group-stage matches.
