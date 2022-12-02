The group stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup have concluded and with the knockout stages beginning Saturday morning there will be some noticeable absences from the last 16 including 2014 Champions Germany, Belgium and Uruguay
Many scenarios and crucial matches set up an exciting match day three with many nations playing to keep their World Cup campaigns alive and giving fans the feeling that the knockout stages had arrived early.
The United States have qualified for the last 16 after beating Iran Tuesday afternoon 1-0. Setting up an exciting matchup against the Netherlands Saturday morning. After two scoreless draws against Wales and England, the U.S. were required to beat Iran to qualify for the next round. Christian Pulisic’s 38th-minute goal proved vital, clinching second place in Group B behind England who secured the top spot after their 3-0 win over Wales.
The Dutch had no problem seeing off host nation Qatar in their last group-stage match comfortably winning 2-0 and booking their ticket for the round of 16 atop of Group A.
Senegal and Ecuador had everything to play for in the other match in this group. Ecuador started the day in second place knowing a win or draw would be enough to advance to its second-ever knock-out stage appearance. Senegal’s captain Kalidou Koulibaly regained the lead in the 70th minute to see the nation advance to the round of 16 for the first time in 20 years beating Ecuador 2-1.
Group C was one of two groups where every team had a chance to advance heading into matchday 3. Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia knew a win would guarantee a place in the next round, where Mexico needed to win by two goals and hope that Poland lost by two or more goals.
It looked as though Mexico would pull off the great escape with Argentina recovering from its matchday one defeat, beating Poland 2-0 to finish in first place. However, Mexican fans and coaches learnt that the side would still be bowing out if their 2-0 lead held as Poland was currently leading on the fair play tie-breaker (the least amount of yellow cards goes through).
This is the fourth solution if teams can’t be split based on points, goal difference and goals scored. Mexico, having one more yellow card, pushed for a crucial third goal but a counterattack goal by Saudi Arabia crushed Mexico’s hopes.
Current World Champions France made nine changes to it starting 11 for its final group stage match against Tunisia with Les Bleus already booking their spot in the last 16. Tunisia pulled off a 1-0 victory over the French who get set to take on Poland on Sunday.
Denmark was dumbfounded when they failed to make it out of the group after losing to Australia 1-0 who qualified for the round of 16 for only the second time in its history. After recording a 1-0 win over Tunisia in their second match, the Socceroos knew a win or draw would be enough to send them through. Mathew Leckie slotted home the lone goal in the 60th minute, setting up a massive match against Argentina Saturday afternoon.
Germany’s World Cup campaign ended in the group stage for the second tournament running after Japan's 2-1 victory over Spain meant the Samurai Blues would claim the top spot in Group E over the four-time world champions. Germany won its final game 4-2 over Costa Rica and finished level on points with Spain but the Spaniards' 7-0 win over Costa Rica on matchday one helped them lock up second place on goal difference.
Morocco finished above both Croatia and Belgium after its 2-1 win over Canada secured the top spot in Group F. Croatia and Belgium played out an intense 0-0 draw with the Red Devils of Belgium unable to find the goal that would keep them in the tournament. Croatia now faces Japan after finishing second in the group.
Brazil finished top of Group G even without Neymar who missed Brazil’s last two games after he picked up an ankle injury in the team's opening game. The Brazilian star's return to the World Cup is still in question with Brazilian authorities still holding out judgment about whether the forward would appear again at this World Cup.
Switzerland held off a strong Serbian attack in matchday three to advance as runner’s up in Group G after beating the side 3-2.
South Korea scored a 91st-minute winner against Portugal to send the side to the round of 16 at the expense of Uruguay who bowed out due to South Korea having scored more goals in the group stages. Uruguay was set to go through as Group H runner’s up behind Portugal after beating Ghana 2-0 but the late winner by Hwang Hee-chan saw the Taegeuk Warriors continue on and get ready for their match against Brazil on Monday.
The Round of 16 commences Saturday morning and finishes on Tuesday afternoon.
