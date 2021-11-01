The Lady Vols have clinched the SEC East for a second year in a row and will head to Orange Beach, Alabama, in hopes of a successful run at the SEC Tournament.
Tennessee (15-2, 8-2) defeated Kentucky Thursday night to secure the East, a stark contrast to where the team was this time two years ago.
“Two years ago, to this night, we sat here in absolute sadness as Arkansas beat us and won the SEC Championship,” head coach Brian Pensky said following Thursday’s win. “Now the last two nights of our regular season, we are East champions and that’s a big deal. It says a lot about the kids in this program and their determination. We’re back now.”
Back-to-back titles for the Lady Vols is no small feat and the team understands the weight of their accomplishment.
“It’s so exciting to go back-to-back, and its extremely hard to hold a title like that in this league,” defender Wrenne French said. “That’s a testament to how much we’ve grown, how together we are and how hard we’ve worked.”
Pensky recognizes the position his team is in heading into the postseason, and he believes this type of effort will take the team far.
“We got to keep going right now,” Pensky said. “I think we’re in a good place in terms of the NCAA tournament, we’ve got ourselves a great seed. Nobody on this roster has won a game at the SEC Tournament, we’ve got to go down there and try to make a little bit of noise next week.”
Pensky couldn’t ask for a better way to close out the season. Many of his players are hitting their strides, including Mackenzie George, who scored goals in three straight games to close out the season.
Keeper Ashley Gabor has also gotten some valuable playing time in the last stretch of the season with Lindsey Romig out with an injury, preparing her for challenges she might see in the postseason.
The Lady Vols’ main factor they will look to is Jaida Thomas, who lead the team with 8 goals this season.
“A coach once said, ‘There are two types of coaches; coaches of great players and ex-coaches,’” Pensky said. “I coach great players. Jaida is one of those. Jaida’s hitting her stride right now, and we need that.”
Another driving force for Tennessee’s hopeful postseason run is that “one last” factor. One last SEC Tournament, one last postseason for seniors means leaving it all out on the field.
“You know Abbey’s (Burdette) not going to do it with Wrenne (French) again, (Mackenzie) George isn’t going to do it with Wrenne again,” Pensky said. “They’re all together, they love this team, they know this group is special, they want to make this last as long as possible.”
Tennessee’s win last week secured a No. 2 seed as well as a first round bye. The Lady Vols will play Tuesday at noon against No. 10 Florida, who beat No. 7 Vanderbilt on Sunday.
Ultimately, the team is looking to their chemistry to lead them to a postseason run.
“The culture and chemistry on this team is special,” French said. “It’s unmatched. It’s kind of a once in a lifetime thing to have a group of people like this all together. One vision, one mission, you’re all working for the same goal. It’s what breaks teams down, it’s what makes average teams great.”