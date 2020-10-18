The Tennessee soccer team tied with Kentucky 1-1 Sunday afternoon at the Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex in Lexington. The draw marked the Vols’ third consecutive road game without a win and left the Wildcats searching for their first win of the season.
The Vols started off the match with a bang. In the 1st minute of the match, Tennessee was awarded a corner kick. Sophomore Claudia Dipasupil took the kick and junior Abbey Burdette knocked the ball in on a header.
The goal was Burdette’s first of the season and Dipasupil’s third assist of the year.
Just four minutes later, the Wildcats responded with a goal of their own. In the 5th minute, senior Julia Grosso fired a long shot with her left leg that bounced off Tennessee goalkeeper Lindsey Romig’s hands and into the goal. It was the first goal of the season for Kentucky’s team captain.
Both teams had several scoring chances in the rest of the first half, but nothing ever went through. The Wildcats’ offense, led by freshman Maria Olsen, kept plenty of pressure on Tennessee. However, the tide swung to the Vols’ favor when Olsen went out with an elbow injury in the 28th minute. Tennessee failed to score and entered halftime tied 1-1.
Both goalies played excellent soccer to close the first half. Romig recorded two saves and Kentucky keeper Brooke Littman had four, after each keeper let up an early goal.
The second half was a close affair as well. Olsen, who left with an injury in the first half, had four of Kentucky’s five shots in the second half, but none of them found the net.
On the contrary, Tennessee shared the wealth on its shots. Jaida Thomas, Mackenzie George, Alicia Donley, Tara Katz, Hannah Tillett and Giselle Washington all had at least one shot in the second half. George’s shot in the 77th minute was Tennessee’s closest chance, but it bounced off the top of the goal post.
The Vols entered overtime still tied at 1-1. The Wildcats came out firing, including two shots in the first two minutes of overtime by Grosso and sophomore Emily Hähnel, but both were unsuccessful.
Tennessee’s best scoring chance in the first overtime was a two-minute stretch in which the Vols were awarded four corner kicks. Kentucky defended each kick perfectly and the Big Orange were unable to get anything through.
Kentucky again pressured Tennessee early in the second overtime. The Wildcats had shots from Grosso and sophomore Jordyn Rhodes but again were unsuccessful in finding the net.
The Vols best chance to score the game winner was in the 107th minute, off a takeaway by George. She dribbled downfield and got a shot off, but it was saved by Littman, her sixth of the night.
The Wildcats would get one last opportunity from redshirt senior Marissa Bosco in the 109th minute, but her kick went over the top of the goal, and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.
The Vols, who have yet to win a road game this season, moved to 2-2-1 on the season, while Kentucky moved to 0-3-2.
Tennessee’s next match will be Friday, Oct. 23 against No. 9 Texas A&M. Kickoff at Regal Soccer Stadium in Knoxville is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on SEC Network.