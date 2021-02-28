Tennessee defeated Big East champions Xavier 3-1 Sunday in a fairly dominant performance driven by yet another multi goal game for freshman forward Jaida Thomas, her third in the last three games.
The match started with the Vols having their foot on the gas pedal with constant pressure on the Xavier defensive. Forwards Jaida Thomas, Abbey Burdette and Mackenzie George have built up some strong chemistry and it started to be displayed early on in the first half.
On multiple occasions, the group were nearly in on goal before the Musketeers defense was able to make a last second effort to prevent a goal scoring opportunity. By halfway through the first half, the Volunteers had out shot the Musketeers 5-1 which just about sums up the first 25 minutes of the game. Tennessee was able to continuously control the tempo and possession and shut down Xavier attacks when they presented themselves.
The strong back line for the Volunteers was solidified with the return of senior center back Wrenne French. In addition, the unit worked well together to draw Xavier attackers offside when they were attacking the Tennessee goal. The Musketeers were flagged for four offside on their best attacking attempts which squandered the opportunity for quality chances. Lindsey Romig remained strong in goal and Tara Katz continued her strong play at outside back.
Throughout the season, George has continually showcased her athletic ability to beat outside defenders to the touch line, and earn Tennessee corner kicks and quality crosses that have frequently led to goals. She was able to do this three times in the first half alone.
“Her ability to get to the touchline is huge for us,” head coach Brian Pensky said. “Her ability to get to that spot helped set up the penalty kick.”
The best opportunity of the first half for Xavier came with about 10 minutes left in the half and was presented to Xavier on a counter attack. Xavier had a two-on-two counter attack and the ball was played dangerously across the 18 yard box before the Xavier striker had a poor effort to send it wide of the net.
With about a minute left in the half, Tennessee was awarded its best scoring opportunity of the half when a ball played across the box to Thomas who was just barely unable to put a good strike on it to score the opening goal of the match.
The Vols had one more chance to score on a corner before halftime but were unable to convert, ending the half 0-0. Tennessee outshot Xavier 10-3 in the first half, and had a 4-1 corner advantage as a result of George’s hustle at the top of the pitch and around the touchline.
Early in the second half Xavier was able to switch the possession battle after getting dominated for most of the first half. However, they were unable to shake the offside bug as they were denied a quality scoring opportunity after the linesman raised the offside flag.
Quickly following the offside Tennessee attacked down the pitch and was able to find Thomas in the penalty area who netted an unassisted goal for her sixth goal in just the third game of the spring season giving Tennessee a 1-0 lead.
Shortly after Thomas’ goal, Tennessee was awarded a penalty kick off a handball from the Xavier defenseman. Middle Tennessee State transfer Hannah Tillet was able to convert the penalty kick after Xavier goalkeeper nearly made the save before it trickled across the goal line for a 2-0 Tennessee lead.
“I’ve really felt at home since arriving here,” Tillet said. “To know Coach Pensky has the confidence to put me on the field and on the penalty spot means the world to me.”
In the 71st minute, Xavier was able to get a goal back when they upped the pressure on the Tennessee defensive back line. French played a ball back to keeper Romig who’s attempted clearance was blocked. The Xavier forward played the ball into the penalty area to a streaking teammate Gabrielle LoPresti who shot the ball into an almost empty net.
Minutes after the Xavier goal, Tennessee found themselves back on the break lead by Thomas who was able to beat two defenders on her own to immediately get the lead back up to two. The goal marked Thomas’ eighth of the spring and she has now recorded multiple goals in all three games of the spring season.
“The success comes from my teammates and hard work,” Thomas said. “Without them none of these goals would be possible.”
Following the third goal for Tennessee, Xavier upped the pressure on the defense and controlled most of the chances late in the game, but were unable to convert against a compromised Romig and strong defensive unit giving Tennessee a big 3-1 victory to move to 3-0 on the season.
Tennessee will be back in action next weekend at Regal Soccer Stadium in Knoxville when they ACC foe Wake Forest Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.