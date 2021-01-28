Tennessee’s soccer team has announced its spring schedule, after going 4-4-1 in the fall.
The Vols are looking to try and break .500 this spring, with six out of conference games to close out the season.
Tennessee will kick off its spring season on the road against App State on Feb. 20.
The team will then return home for a three-game home stretch, taking on Xavier on Feb. 28, Wake Forest on Mar. 6 and North Carolina on Mar. 13.
The Vols will finish off their spring season with two road games, facing Cincinnati on Mar. 20 and Louisville on Apr. 10.