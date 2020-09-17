On Thursday, three Lady Vols were named to the SEC coaches preseason watch list.
Forward Erin Gilroy, goalkeeper Lindsey Romig and midfielder/forward Brooke Wilson all caught the eyes of the league's coaches to earn a spot on the watch list.
Gilroy, a fifth year senior and four time SEC Academic Honor Roll member, looks to cap a successful career with the Lady Volunteers having earned SEC all-freshman honors in 2017, and all-SEC second team honors in 2018.
In those two seasons Gilroy racked up six goals and 11 assists, leading the team with nine assists in her 2017 freshman campaign. Gilroy looks to bounce back from a knee injury which caused her to redshirt in 2019.
Romig looks to replicate a record breaking freshman season in goal that earned her SEC All-Freshman in 2019. In 13 starts she totaled 43 saves and collected three solo shutouts, all against SEC foes including a 1-0 win over 20th ranked Florida.
Romig broke the single season program record with a 0.58 goals-against average in 2019 which helped earn her a spot on this year's coaches watch list.
Wilson, a transfer from the University of Arizona, looks to start her Lady Vols career off on the right foot. The junior who suffered a broken leg as a freshman was still able to score three goals and add an assist in nine matches her rookie year.
The following year, Wilson became Arizona’s third leading scorer the following year with six goals to go with four more assists, and now she looks to make an impact in the SEC.
Tennessee kicks off the conference only 2020 season Saturday against Alabama at 2 p.m. ET. The game will air on SEC Network.