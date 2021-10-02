The No. 15 Tennessee soccer team picked up its third consecutive SEC win and improved to 10-1 on Friday after defeating Texas A&M 3-1. This is the Aggies' first 4-game-losing streak in program history (5-6-1). The Aggies were originally selected to finish tied for first with Arkansas in the SEC Preseason Poll.
Despite the scoreboard, the first period proved to be very eventful. The Aggies nearly found the net in the 38th minute, but the crossbar got in the way. Tennessee would attempt 3 shots in the first period with the last being a corner kick from sophomore Lawson Renie that just missed the net. Tennessee would end the first period with 9 fouls while the Aggies had 6. Tennessee attempted 5 corner kicks.
Business picked up in the second period. Tennessee attempted 11 shots in the second period while Texas A&M attempted 12. The Aggies found the net first in the 53rd minute after one squeaked by keeper Lindsay Romig.
Redshirt sophomore Jaida Thomas would respond for Tennessee not even two minutes later with some help by senior forward Mackenzie George. George has had an assist in five straight games and leads the team with 7 assists. Thomas scored again in the 62nd minute. George would score the final insurance goal in the 75th minute for the Lady Vols with some help from Lawson Renie.
In the middle of all the goals, head coach Brian Pensky picked up a yellow card in the second half as well
The Texas native Thomas had herself quite the night. She found the net twice on two attempts, including the goal to tie and the game winner from a header assisted by junior Claudia Dipasupil and freshman Claire Rain. She is tied with freshman Taylor Huff with 6 goals on the season.
The Volunteers are the only team in the SEC that the Aggies have a losing record against. Tennessee is 7-2-0 all-time in the series.
Tennessee has now outscored its opponents 22-3 in the second period this season.
Tennessee will return home for its next game against Florida. The Lady Vols and the Gators will kick off at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday, Oct. 7 at Regal Soccer Stadium.