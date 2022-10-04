Tennessee women's soccer had two players listed in the SEC players of the week with redshirt-junior Jaida Thomas and junior Lawson Renie both earning notable awards.
Thomas was named the SEC offensive player of the week for the second time in her career, while it’s Renie’s first time being named SEC defensive player of the week.
The accolades follow the Lady Vols 1-0 win against the undefeated No. 13 Ole Miss, where both Thomas and Renie both played crucial roles.
Thomas’ goal against Ole Miss proved to be the deciding factor. Her header in the 79th minute off a Claudia Dipasupil cross gave Tennessee the win and their first win against a top 25 opponent.
Thomas, who leads the SEC with 10 goals, recorded five shots with three on target in the 79 minutes she played on Friday night. Thomas has proven throughout her career at Tennessee that she is a prolific goalscorer, and with her 10 goals in 11 games, she is proving to be a vital player for the Lady Vols on and off the field.
Renie was solid at the back against Ole Miss and was crucial in keeping Tennessee’s first clean sheet of SEC play. Renie leads the Lady Vols in minutes played, and having played another full 90 minutes on Friday, she helped limit the undefeated Rebels to just three shots on target.
Renie joins fellow teammate Lindsey Romig, who also earned the defensive player of the week, back in the first week of SEC play after her performance against Florida.
The Tennessee Lady Vols now return home to face the University of Missouri on Thursday night with the game kicking off at 7 pm E.T and streaming on SECN+.
