Following her third straight multi goal performance, Jaida Thomas claims her third SEC Freshman of the Week award in as many weeks, the SEC office announced on Monday.
Thomas is the first player in program history to win the award three times in the same season.
The Irving, Texas native, earned the award twice throughout the duration of the fall season in addition to winning the SEC Offensive Player of the Week on Feb. 22.
The award comes on the heels of a two goal second half performance that lifted the Volunteers to a 3-1 win over Big East Champions, Xavier.
“It feels good,” Thomas said after the win. “But of course I could not do it without my teammates setting me up.”
With her continuing success, Thomas becomes the first Lady Vol to record three-straight multi-goal games since 2001 and now sits in second among all NCAA goal scorers with 10.
10 goals is also good enough to place Thomas third in Tennessee program history for goals scored by a freshman with four games and the postseason still to play.
“Jaida continues to be an animal in front of goal," said head coach Brian Pensky. "Just an absolute handful.”
Thomas and the Volunteers will be back in action at Regal Soccer Stadium in Knoxville when they take on ACC power house Wake Forest Saturday, March 6 at 6 p.m. ET.