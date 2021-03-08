Following her fourth straight multi-goal performance, Jaida Thomas claimed her fourth SEC Freshman of the Week award this year, the SEC office announced on Monday.
This is her second consecutive week being named SEC Freshman of the Week following a 2-0 win over Wake Forest.
Prior to Thomas, no player in program history has won the award three times in the same season.
The Irving, Texas native earned the award twice throughout the duration of the fall season, in addition to winning the SEC Offensive Player of the Week on Feb. 22.
In this weekend's win over Wake Forest, Thomas netted the only two goals of the match — including one on a breakaway where she muscled off two defenders to win possession.
With her continuing success, Thomas becomes the first Lady Vol to record four-straight multi-goal games since 2001 and now sits in second among all NCAA goal scorers with 12, behind Pitt’s Amanda West with 13.
Twelve goals is also good enough to place Thomas fifth in Tennessee history for single season goals and second for goals by a freshman.
“Jaida continues to be an animal in front of goal," Tennessee head coach Brian Pensky said. "Just an absolute handful.”
Thomas and the Volunteers will be back in action at Regal Soccer Stadium in Knoxville when they take on second ranked North Carolina Saturday, March 13 at 5:30 p.m. ET.