Tennessee women’s soccer (4-2-1) defeated Queens (0-2-3) 6-0 in a Sunday afternoon contest. Lawson Renie added two goals while Jaida Thomas, Kayla Simmonds and Jenna Stayart rounded out the scoring with one apiece.
The game marks the Lady Vols last out of conference opponent for the season, and they will now enter SEC play at the end of this week. Tennessee now rides a four game win streak and looks to ride that momentum throughout conference play.
“It’s great to see the consistency we’ve shown these past two weeks,” head coach Joe Kirt said. “We’re getting ourselves in a place where we are confident and continuing to get better and more consistent. We’re finding ways to score and creating a ton of chances, so I am pretty happy about how we finished our non-conference slate.”
To open the game, Jaida Thomas missed a point-blank goal over the top of the net in the third minute. After a few more missed opportunities, the Lady Vols put a tally on the scoreboard six minutes later. Thomas’ shot was saved, but the ball was batted around before Lawson Renie punched it in for her first goal of the season.
Thomas then got her revenge for her early missed goals in the 15th minute. Maddie Eskin put up a shot that Queens’ goalie had to dive for, leaving the goal wide open for Thomas’ eighth goal of the year and 33rd of her career to give the Lady Vols a 2-0 advantage.
Thomas’ goal tied her with Hannah Wilkinson for the second-most goals in Tennessee soccer history.
“She finds herself in great spots,” Kirt said. “She’s a goal scorer and she puts herself in position’s to score goals.”
Halfway through the first half, Renie scored her first career goal after a Hannah Zaluski corner kick set her up perfectly for a header that found the back of the net, making the score 3-0.
“It means a lot, especially going into SEC play,” Renie said. “It gives the team a lot of confidence and we’re really excited.”
To close out the first half scoring, Kameron Simmonds redirected a pass from Jenna Stayart for her first career goal to set the score at 4-0. Simmonds is coming off a leave from the team where she competed with the Jamaican national team. It is her first game back since the Duke game, where she had a shot cross the line but was never counted for a goal.
The scoring calmed down for most of the duration of the second half. The Lady Vols were giving reps to some of their underclassmen. Tennessee controlled the ball for most of the half and had many opportunities to put more points on the board but were unable to convert.
That was until Jenna Stayart logged her second goal of the year in the 80th minute after juggling a pass and finding the bottom left of the goal through traffic to give the Lady Vols a 5-0 lead.
As time was running out and fans were beginning to leave, Nolyn Bartholomew scored her first career goal with just 15 seconds left off a cross-field pass from Maddie Eskin to finalize the score at 6-0.
Tennessee dominated the stat sheet with 34 shots and 20 shots on goal compared to Queens’ two shots with one on goal. The Royals’ goalie Erica Turner held her own with 12 saves but the Lady Vols’ attack became too overwhelming.
The Lady Vols will open SEC play in Gainesville on Friday at 7 p.m. EST.
