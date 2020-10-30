The Tennessee soccer team defeated Florida 2-1 Friday night in Gainesville. The Vols improved to 3-3-1 on the season while the Gators fell to 1-4-1.
Tennessee was the first team to find the net. In the 27th minute sophomore Claudia Dipasupil kicked a long ball that floated past Florida goalkeeper Susi Espinoza into the upper left corner to give the Vols a 1-0 lead. The goal was Dipasupil’s first of the season as she leads the team with six points.
The Vols gave themselves some much needed insurance in the 70th minute off a corner kick. Dipasupil kicked the ball in, and redshirt freshman Jaida Thomas finished it with a header to put Tennessee up 2-0. It was Thomas’ third goal and Dipasupil’s fourth assist of the season, both of which are team leads.
On the day, The Vols outperformed Florida in corner kicks by a wide margin. Tennessee had 13 corners, compared to the Gator’s five. The set piece has hurt Florida this season; they gave up four goals from the corner in their last match against South Carolina and another one tonight.
Florida would get one back before the match was over. In the 80th minute, on a corner kick of its own, Maddy Rhodes finished with a header off Parker Roberts’ kick. It was the only goal the Vols surrendered and they held on for a 2-1 finish.
The story of the night was Tennessee’s goalkeeper Jenna Rolfe. Playing in her first soccer match in three years, the senior started in goal for the injured Lindsey Romig. Rolfe, who played club soccer with Tennessee defender Wrenne French, played the full 90 minutes, and recorded two saves as she led the Vols to their first road win of the season.
The win tonight brought Tennessee’s division points total to 10. The team currently sits in second place in the SEC East behind No. 9 South Carolina, with 12 points. The Vols will host the Gamecocks in their last match of the season, and a win would clinch Tennessee’s first SEC East title since 2005.
The match is scheduled for a 6 p.m. kickoff in Knoxville on Friday, Nov. 6. The match will be broadcast on SEC Network+.