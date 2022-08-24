The beginning of the fall semester brings an abundance of hype on Rocky Top for one thing: the return of the football season. But there are two other sports that play in the fall that are often overlooked and deserve an equal amount of attention for their recent successes: soccer and volleyball.
The Tennessee soccer team is coming off one of its best seasons of the last decade. The Lady Vols took home the SEC Tournament title for the first time since 2008, as well as their second consecutive SEC East title. Defense was the calling card of the 2021 Lady Vols, as they opened the season on a program-record 653 minute shutout streak, totaled a program-high 13 shutouts and won 20 games for the first time ever. Tennessee advanced as far as the Round of 16 before their postseason run came to an end.
The Lady Vols are returning many of their top scorers from a year ago. Leading the way is fifth-year senior forward Mackenzie George, who took home First Team All-SEC honors last year. Jaida Thomas and Taylor Huff — the 2021 SEC Freshman of the Year — round out a potent offensive attack, while junior Lindsey Romig and promising redshirt freshman Ally Zazzara will lock down the goalkeeping duties.
Tennessee’s biggest loss was not defenders Abby Burdette or Wrenne French — though they are huge losses on the backline — but their head coach. The 10-year Tennessee head coach Brian Pensky was named the SEC Coach of the Year following the terrific 2021 campaign and then was hired by perennial powerhouse Florida State.
Tennessee looked internally and promoted longtime Tennessee assistant Joe Kirt to take over the program in 2022 after spending 15 seasons on Rocky Top as an assistant, primarily working with the goalkeepers.
Kirt has yet to notch his first win leading the program, but it won’t be long before he does.. The Lady Vols opened their season early before the semester officially started, dropping their season-opener to No. 10 UNC and tying with No. 23 SMU in their home-opener on Sunday. Tennessee entered the season voted No. 1 in the SEC by the league’s coaches.
The Tennessee volleyball team is also defending a postseason berth in 2021 after a three-year, play-off drought. The Lady Vols went 20-10 overall and finished 11-7 in the SEC, good for a fourth-place finish.
Tennessee amassed several individual milestones last season. Setter Natalie Hayward and outside hitter Breanna Runnels both landed on the All-SEC Team, Knoxville native Lily Felts surpassed 1,000 kills for her career, and head coach Eve Rackham Watt, in her fourth season leading the program, became the fourth-winningest coach in Tennessee’s history.
Graduate student Danielle Mahaffey is the most experienced Lady Vol on the roster, while Hayward, Morgahn Fingall and Oregon transfer Kylie Robinson round out the senior class. Mahaffey, Hayward and Fingall were all named to the preseason All-SEC Team, and Hayward — in her final COVID year of eligibility — can make history, as she currently ranked 10th in program history with 1,877 assists.
The Lady Vols were picked to finish third in the SEC in the preseason coaches poll, their highest preseason prediction since 2019, when they were also picked to finish third. Tennessee began Rackham Watt’s fifth season with a exhibition win over Belmont Saturday night, and they will open the season for real against Loyola-Chicago on Friday, Aug. 26.