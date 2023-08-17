To begin Joe Kirt’s second year as head coach of Tennessee soccer, the Lady Vols will open their 2023 campaign against Cal at Regal Soccer Stadium.
Both teams ended their seasons in the first round of the NCAA tournament, with the Lady Vols and Golden Bears falling to Xavier and Santa Clara respectively. Tennessee hopes to start its season on the right foot, overcoming their losses after the season by relying on the strength of incoming transfers.
“[The transfers] have all played a lot of games, and you can see that straight away in how they approach things,” Kirt said. “Having that extra leadership has been a big part of our preseason.”
One of the major losses for the Lady Vols in the offseason was that of first-choice goalkeeper Lindsey Romig. As is the case at all positions in Tennessee’s starting eleven, the playing time in the net will be filled by who earns it.
“For all positions, it is a competitive battle for who is going to win a job,” Kirt said. “We have a lot of players right now that have earned playing time, and it is no different in the goalkeeper position. Everything has to be earned here, and our players have done a great job competing.”
The only full preseason friendly played by the Lady Vols was a 2-2 draw in Tuscaloosa against Alabama on Aug. 8. Jenna Stayart and Boston College transfer Samantha Agresti scored the two goals for Tennessee. A second preseason friendly against Jacksonville State was scheduled in Knoxville but was abandoned after 15 minutes of play due to severe weather.
Five Lady Vols were named to the SEC preseason watch list. Kameron Simmonds, who will return to Knoxville after competing for Jamaica at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Jaida Thomas, will look to provide goals for Tennessee. Returning players Lawson Renie and Jordan Fusco look to provide strength in midfield, while Oklahoma transfer Sheridan Michel plays defensively.
For the Golden Bears, their strength comes between the posts. Sophomore goalkeeper Teagan Wy was named to this year’s preseason All-Pac-12 team after making five appearances last season. On attack, Cal must replace the production of Keely Roy, who scored a team-leading 11 goals.
Thomas, a redshirt senior, will be important presence on the front line for the Lady Vols throughout the 2023 season, providing both goal-scoring talent and leadership in the locker room. Thomas scored 13 goals in the 2022 season, ranking second in the SEC.
“There is no substitute for experience, and [Thomas] has done it,” Kirt said. “She has done it for three years. We have someone that has the confidence and belief and instills confidence in the players behind her. If they can put her in good spots with entry balls, she will put them away. She is a big part of our team right down the middle.”
