Although Tennessee soccer did not find the back of the net in the first 45 minutes, the Lady Vols showed their quality in the second half, defeating Lipscomb 3-0.
Just as was the case in the season-opening win against Cal, each of the goals were scored by a different player. Jordan Fusco opened the scoring early in the second half, while Keaton Mitchell and Kameron Simmonds scored within a minute of each other later in the half.
The Bisons started the game with urgency, creating plenty of high-danger chances within the first ten minutes. Their best chance of the first half came in the 19th minute, when Kiara Pralle forced Ally Zazzara to make her only save of the half, tipping the ball over the crossbar for a corner kick.
Just four minutes later, the Lady Vols were awarded a penalty from a handball inside the 18-yard box. Simmonds was selected to take it but did not put enough power behind the shot, allowing Lipscomb's Sara Kile to save it. Tennessee forced Kile to make three more saves in the half, including a 44th minute shot by Sheridan Michel which resulted in a Lady Vol corner kick. Shortly after the corner was not converted into a goal, the first half ended.
Jordan Fusco scored the opening goal of the contest eight minutes into the second half, finishing a pass from Kate Runyon between the legs of Kile. Fusco entered the referee’s notes for a yellow card just a few minutes prior to her goal.
In the 80th minute, the Lady Vols would add to their lead off a corner kick, as Mitchell connected for the second goal of the afternoon. Less than a minute later, Simmonds found the back of the net, putting the Lady Vols ahead by three.
As she did against Cal on Thursday, Zazzara played the entire first half in goal. Abigail Reisz played most of the second half, while Mackenzie Haba entered after the third goal was scored.
The Lady Vols return to Regal Soccer Stadium on Thursday for a meeting with East Tennessee State.
