After allowing a goal in the first minute, Lady Vols soccer scored three unanswered goals to defeat Radford on Thursday 3-1.
Tennessee (4-1-1) returns to the win column after two games without victory, while Kameron Simmonds scored for the sixth time this season.
“We are resilient,” Maria Nelson said. “Something I have noticed is this team is all about fighting. I’m proud of our team for coming back tonight.
The Highlanders got off to a fast start with Alexeis Kirnos finding the back of the net in the first minute. The Lady Vols were forced to play from a deficit early.
Tennessee struck back in the 17th minute, as a pass across goal from Simmonds found an open Nelson, who converted the shot to tie the game. In the 29th minute, Simmonds fired a shot from outside the 18-yard box to give the Lady Vols a 2-1 lead.
“The goal is a good indication of who Kameron Simmonds is,” associate head coach Jonathan Morgan said. “When she has a bit of time and space, she can create for herself and score goals.
Tennessee added to its advantage four minutes into the second half as Sizzy Lawton finished from six yards away to give the Lady Vols a two-goal lead.
Lawton’s goal came from her more focused approach in the second half.
“(Lawton) started a little slow,” Morgan said. “We want her to be willing to take risk in the scoring phase. After halftime, she came out and played with more confidence. She played with more intention for taking on a defender and creating opportunities.”
The Lady Vols continued to create chances throughout the game, finishing with 25 shots taken. Tennessee has now recorded 25 or more shots in three games this season.
Even though the chances are being created, only eight of the 25 shots ended up on target. Finishing is still an area where the Lady Vols need to improve.
“We have to be more clinical in front of goal,” Morgan said. “Right now we’re struggling in confidence. We’re getting opportunities, but we’re just shooting. We’re not shooting to score.
Because of Jaida Thomas’ continued absence, Simmonds moved to play in a more central position. Her presence in the center of the field was an asset to Tennessee.
“Kameron can play in the wide areas and the nine,” Morgan said. “She does a great job of helping us break the lines. She’s a handful on the dribble.
As the attacking midfielder, Jordan Fusco played a big part in the creation of chances for the Lady Vols. She took three shots herself and also had a secondary assist on the first goal of the game.
However, it was her mistake in the buildup that led to Radford’s early goal, which is an area in which she can improve.
“Jordan always delivers,” Morgan said. “She covers a lot of ground. She connects a lot of passes. She might be pushing a bit right now in the scoring phase, but she has to continue with the mindset to keep shooting.”
The Lady Vols will travel to Boca Raton to play Florida Atlantic on Sunday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.