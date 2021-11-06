The No. 10 Tennessee soccer team will get a chance at redemption, as it takes on No. 5 Arkansas for the SEC Championship on Sunday evening.
The two teams met earlier this season in Tennessee’s SEC opener, when UT fell 3-1 on the road. In that game, Arkansas ended Tennessee's shutout record of over 633 minutes.
Tennessee (17-2-0, 8-2 SEC) was a two-seed heading into the tournament. The Lady Vols played their way into the finals by beating No. 10 seed Florida and No. 3 Ole Miss.
Arkansas (16-3-0, 9-1 SEC) was the top seed heading into the tournament. The Razorbacks took wins over No. 9 seed LSU and No. 5 seed Auburn. The Razorbacks are fresh off a 5-1 rout of the Tigers in the semifinals.
This will be Tennessee’s fourth matchup against opponents ranked in the top-25 by the United Soccer Coaches this season. Tennessee is undefeated in those outings, claiming wins against No. 11 Auburn (2-1, 2OT), at No. 19 South Carolina (1-0) and against No. 21 Ole Miss (3-2).
Tennessee has several players to look out for. Redshirt-sophomore Jaida Thomas has scored 2 goals in both SEC Tournament games this season, becoming the only Tennessee player to ever post two braces in SEC Tournament play. Senior Mackenzie George recently hit her stride, notching a goal, an assist and 8 shots in the tournament.
Arkansas has several players to watch out for as well. Anna Podojil and Kayla McKeon have both had 2-goal games in the tournament.
Arkansas will make its sixth-straight tournament-championship appearance. They are still looking for their first championship win.
Tennessee has appeared in five SEC Championships previously, winning in 2002, 2003, 2005 and 2008 -- their last SEC Championship game appearance -- and taking runner-up in 2004.
This will be the first SEC Tournament meeting between the two programs. Tennessee leads Arkansas in the all-time series, 13-6-1.
The match is scheduled for kickoff at 2 p.m. EST on the SEC Network.